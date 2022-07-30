The Columbia City Council will begin the process of reviewing the fiscal year 2023 budget at its regular meeting Monday.

The council will set public hearings for the 2023 budget, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Additionally, it will set public hearings for the 2022 property tax and proposed renovations to the McBaine Water Treatment Plant.

