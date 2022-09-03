The Columbia City Council will hold its second of three budget hearings during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Key items in the new budget include Parks and Recreation fee increases, water utility rate increases and increased funding for utility assistance.
Staff proposed a 10% increase in the base water utility fee for fiscal year 2023. After the initial increase, the base fee would go up an additional 4% in subsequent years.
Residents would also see up to a 30% increase in fees based on residential tiers, which are determined by usage and season. There would also be a 15% increase in commercial water utility rates.
The city manager's office proposed an amendment to increase utility assistance funding from $100,000 to $300,000 for FY 2023. This comes after the city saw an increase in requests for assistance during FY 2022.
City staff also introduced an amendment to increase daily fees at the Activity and Recreation Center, which are currently below market value, according to previous reporting.
Under the proposal, the weekly fees for the Camp CoMo Kidz day camp will increase from $125 to $135. Classes for both children and adults could see up to a $50 cost jump, and rental fees for baseball and softball fields will also increase.
These recreational fee increases are projected to generate an additional $25,000 for the city's Park Sales Tax fund.
Currently, there are 13 proposed amendments from council, according to the meeting agenda. One amendment seeks funding for Zoom Pro licenses, conference room equipment and five laptops for use by boards and commissions.
Eleven of the proposed amendments from council were put forward by First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler. They cover myriad issues, including public transit, utility assistance, energy efficiency and climate mitigation improvements, emergency mental health responders and planning and development.
City staff has 34 proposed amendments to the budget and several boards and commissions submitted supplemental memos for consideration by council. The council plans to discuss the amendments during its pre-council work session on Monday.
The last budget hearing is set for Sept. 19 during the next council meeting. After the hearing, the council will vote to approve the new budget, which will go into effect Oct. 1.
The council also will hear a report from city staff about potential modifications to late fees and due dates on utility payments for residents on fixed incomes. Staff will propose changes to the system so that those on fixed incomes or who are paid monthly would not be charged late fees if they are eligible, according to a council memo.
During its pre-council work session, the council will also hear a report from staff on MoDOT's evaluation of Interstate 70 and potential improvements to the highway within city limits.