Once again, roll carts will be making an appearance at Monday night’s Columbia City Council meeting.
At Fifth Ward Council member Matt Pitzer’s request, a bill will be introduced that could overturn the current ban on residential roll carts and repeal an ordinance calling for a special election on the topic.
The possibility of removing the ban was considered at the April 4 meeting, where the council voted to send the issue to the August ballot. At the April 18 meeting, however, Pitzer moved to reconsider the topic to allow newly elected council members the opportunity to weight in on the issue.
If the ban is removed, council members would be able to consider roll carts in future discussions around the city’s trash system. After Monday’s introduction, the council will vote on the ban once more at its May 16 meeting.
Also being introduced Monday is a proposition to establish a parental leave policy for council members. Second Ward Council member Andrea Waner had asked for the resolution to be drafted at the previous meeting, saying “it would be helpful to put some guardrails up for whenever somebody needs to use it.”
The City Council is also expected to finalize the implementation of a local use tax. Voters passed the tax, sometimes called a Wayfair tax, on the April 5 ballot. Once implemented, the use tax will be applied on all out-of-state, typically online, purchases made by local residents.
The Public Transit Advisory Commission and Climate and Environment Commission will also give reports.
The PTAC is expected to speak on concerns related to “the system’s inability to attract and retain drivers.” Currently, the GoCOMO bus service is down around 40% of its staff, leading to some reductions in services. Also in response to these staffing issues, bus drivers have been working 12 hours of mandatory overtime a week since August of 2021.
In addition to hearing this report, the council will also vote on whether to create a position for drivers who would operate only the paratransit vans.
Hiring these drivers is meant to lessen the burden on bus drivers currently having to split efforts between paratransit and regular transit services. In particular, they would help fill the currently understaffed afternoon and Saturday paratransit shifts.
The Climate and Environment Commission will then give a report recommending Columbia reach 100% renewable energy use by 2030. The current Columbia Climate Action and Adaptation Plan delays this milestone until 2035.
Several community members will back this push during public comment, and a news conference will be held Monday afternoon in favor of the 2030 goal.