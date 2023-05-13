Future space for Columbia's roller derby team, the consolidation of bus routes, the status of homelessness in the city and more will be discussed at Columbia City Council's meeting on Monday.
Sports Fieldhouse
Staff in the Parks and Recreation Department have concluded that allowing the CoMo Roller Derby team to have a track in the second phase of the Sports Fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park is infeasible, according to a council memo.
The council is scheduled to once again consider an ordinance authorizing expansion of the field house. The project would add 44,500 square feet to the building, and the expansion will include four hardwood courts, office space, restroom facilities, a multipurpose room and a seating area. The project also calls for additional parking, walkways, landscaping and exterior lighting.
The total budget for the project is $5.8 million and will come from park sales tax revenue, the general fund and the Convention and Visitors Bureau's Tourism Development Fund. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and be done by 2024.
The roller derby team has been pushing hard for space in the field house because it has no permanent home in Columbia and instead must hold practices and bouts in Hallsville and Jefferson City. The parks department staff, however, consulted with the manufacturer of maple hardwood floors and learned that allowing roller derby would cut the lifespan of such floors in half, from 80 to 40 years. It also would require more frequent maintenance and resurfacing, which would force the city to close down hardwood courts for weeks, which would cost the city revenue.
The staff instead is recommending establishing a permanent roller derby track with a polished concrete floor in the Sapp Building at the Northeast Regional Park. It would include seating for fans and a public address system.
Consolidation of bus routes
GoCOMO will update the council on its intentions to combine the city's six fixed bus routes to three in August due to staffing shortages. A communications plan has been developed and will begin immediately, according to a report to the council. Staff said the change is necessary to reduce mandatory overtime for drivers and to boost their morale.
Addressing lead and copper in water
The council will be asked to authorize City Manager De'Carlon Seewood to execute an agreement with Black & Veatch Corp. to provide professional engineering services to assist the city in complying with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources' new Lead and Copper Rule Revisions. The cost of the contract would not exceed $249,546, according to a council memo. The rule revisions encompass water quality evaluations, distribution system materials assessment and replacements, testing for lead at schools and child care facilities and public education.
Staff is also recommending the council appoint grant administrator Andrew Wyatt to apply for a grant of up to $100,000 from the Department of Natural Resources to help pay for an inventory of lead service lines in the city.
Homelessness update
An update on the city's efforts to address the issue of homelessness will be presented to the council.
According to the report, a count of persons experiencing homelessness in Boone County conducted the night of Jan. 25 indicated a return to pre-pandemic levels of the total number of unhoused persons and an increase in the number of unsheltered persons.
The report states that 265 people were unhoused in 2017 compared with 270 in 2023. This is a drop from the 2022 total, which was 336.
The city is advertising a new position dedicated to homeless services in the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and hopes filling that position will help it achieve its goals for addressing homelessness. These roles include taking over leadership of the Boone County Coalition to End Homelessness and the community’s coordinated entry process, according to the report.
Northland Drive speed bumps
The council will hold a public hearing and vote on whether to add eight speed bumps and a raised crosswalk on Northland Drive between Blue Ridge Road and Parker Street. The estimated cost of the project is $55,000, according to a council memo.
This project follows the 2021 Neighborhood Traffic Management Program, where it was considered the seventh-highest priority.
The scoring system takes a number of factors into consideration, including speed and volume of traffic, pedestrian generators in the area, proximity to schools, bike routes and recent crash history.