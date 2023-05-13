Future space for Columbia's roller derby team, the consolidation of bus routes, the status of homelessness in the city and more will be discussed at Columbia City Council's meeting on Monday. 

Sports Fieldhouse

  • City and County Government reporter. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.