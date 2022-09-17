The Columbia City Council will hold its final hearing and vote to approve the fiscal year 2023 budget at its regular meeting Monday.
The council has held two public hearings on the budget already. The last meeting saw discussion and approval of dozens of amendments, mostly from city staff.
The most notable amendment from the Sept. 6 meeting, however, was to the proposed water rate increases.
City staff previously proposed water rate increases as listed below, according to the budget draft released by City Manager De’Carlon Seewood in July:
- 10% increase in base usage (meter) fees
- 5% increase for residential tier 1 usage fees
- 15% increase for residential tier 2 usage fees
- 30% increase for residential tier 3 usage fees
- 15% increase in commercial usage fees
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer proposed an amendment that would instead raise water rates for all tiers by 24 cents per CCF (hundred cubic feet) and add $2 to the base fee when the second round of bonds from the 2018 issue is sold.
The council voted unanimously to have staff draft an official amendment containing the increases that Pitzer outlined.
Pitzer said that he felt like the staff-proposed rate increases “were designed more to solve a math problem” than reflect the cost increases of providing the service.
He said that there are two components to his proposal.
“The first is a $2 increase on the monthly base rate, and that is prorated based on the size of the meter.” He said that this increase covers the cost of financing and upgrades to the water treatment plant, which will be paid for through a bond issue already approved by voters.
“That is focused on ensuring the reliability and the quality of our drinking water,” he added, “and that’s the benefit that’s shared by everyone in the community.”
Finance Director Matthew Lue said at the Sept. 6 meeting that approval of the base rate change would likely come by December, when Council is expected to approve a bond issue.
The other component, Pitzer said, is the 24 cent-increase per CCF (cubic hundred feet) across all tiers.
“If you’re using more water, then you would pay more because you are using more CCFs,” he said, “so then you realize more of the cost increase.”
The council will also vote to approve the amended water rate increases Monday night.
Business license Fees
Columbia’s business license fees will increase under the FY23 budget for the first time since the schedule was established in 1975. A proposed city code amendment would increase annual flat rates for business licenses by $5. It would also further increase licensing fees for the city’s higher-grossing businesses.
The city expects the fee increase to generate an additional $300,000 per year in general fund revenue.
If the proposal is passed, businesses reporting gross receipts of up to $25,000 will pay $20 for their annual licenses instead of the current price of $15.
Businesses that report grossing more than $25,000 but no more than $100,000 in a year will pay $30 rather than the current $25 annual licensing fee.
Businesses that report grossing more than $100,000 in a year will also pay a flat rate of $30 instead of $25. This tier’s additional charge of 25 cents for every $1,000 past $100,000 will remain unchanged. But the current maximum fee of $750, achieved at $3 million in gross receipts, will be increased to $3,000, which would be reached at $11.98 million in gross receipts.
About 8% of Columbia businesses could see license fee increases of between $5 and just under $2,250, according to a memo to the City Council. Approximately 2% of businesses could see license fee increases of $2,250, according to the memo.
Recreation activities, field rental fees
Another proposed amendment would increase fees for multiple recreation programs and rental facilities. The increases are meant to cover rises in minimum wage, supply costs and utility expenses, according to a memo to the council.
These fee increases are expected to bring in an extra $25,000 each year for the city’s Park Sales Tax Fund.
Recreation staff are proposing an increase of $50 for the top of the fee range for some activities and classes for both children and adults.
There is a proposed increase from $170 to $250 for daily rentals of marked baseball and softball fields and from $200 to $250 for daily rentals of fields with temporary fencing.
While the tournaments held at these fields help meet cost recovery goals, the events have gotten so large that maintenance, utility and concession stand staffing costs have increased, according to the memo.
Camp CoMo Kidz would see a weekly camper fee increase of $10, from $125 to $135 per week, under the proposal. This increase would help cover pay increases for part-time staff.
The Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) would also see a “minimal increase in the daily admission fees,” as these fees are currently below market value, according to the memo. With gyms with lower monthly membership rates having opened in recent years, solely increasing the daily admission rate is meant to allow the ARC to remain competitive, the memo states.
Sales tax boosts city finances
According to the monthly finance report that the Finance Department will present to the council Monday, the city is projecting at least a 10.57% increase in its sales tax revenue this fiscal year.
Due to the increase in sales tax revenue, the city is expecting an overall boost in revenue in Fiscal Year 2023, according to a staff budget amendment the council accepted at its Sept. 6 meeting.
The amendment that the council passed plans to allocate 48% of the revenue to the General Fund, 2% to the Public Improvement Fund and 12.5% to the Capital Improvement Sales Tax and Parks Sales Tax funds.
According to the FY 2022 Monthly Sales Tax Report, the city has seen a more than $5 million increase in sales tax revenue this fiscal year than it did by this point in FY 2021. It has also met its expected revenue every month this fiscal year except June, when it exceeded its minimum expectation by about $1.7 million.
Lue, the city’s finance director, said at a budget work session on June 16 that the city may be able to expect an additional $5.6 to $5.8 million in revenue per year. Columbia voters passed a 2% use tax into law in April that applies to online purchases from out-of-state vendors.
Lue said that Columbia would not generate the full amount from the use tax for a while because of a state law that does not kick in until Jan. 1, 2023.