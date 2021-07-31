Monday’s City Council meeting will feature another COVID-19 update and a decision whether to place a special election on the Nov. 2 ballot to extend a special local parks sales tax.
Columbia and Boone County have seen increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. The last time council members heard an update from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department Director Stephanie Browning was at the July 6 meeting.
Other COVID-19 matters include authorizing a $197,000 contract with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to promote vaccine awareness and accessibility. The Fiscal Year 2022 budget includes a proposal to add a staff member to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department for the project.
Also Monday, council members will hold a public hearing to consider the Capital Improvement Project Plan, which is proposed in the budget for fiscal year 2022. The multi-year plan will address the city’s infrastructure needs and includes roads, bridges, sidewalks, public utilities, drainage projects, recreational facilities, buildings and equipment.
Total projected costs are $41 million. City Manager John Glascock said Thursday that the proposed budget for fiscal 2022 calls for more than $26 million in capital improvement projects for the city’s utilities.
City council members will vote at Monday’s meeting on whether to call a special election on Nov. 2 that would allow residents to vote on extending for 10 years a special park sales tax before it expires. The one-eighth-cent park sales tax, which Columbia voters first approved in 2000, was extended by voters in November 2015 and is set to expire March 30, 2022.
The tax brings in approximately $3 million in revenue each year and is used primarily to fund operating expenses and maintenance of existing parks and trails.
The council will be asked to approve public hearing dates of Aug. 16, Sept. 7 and Sept. 20 on the proposed FY2022 budget. The council is also expected to approve a hearing on the proposed property tax rate, which is not proposed to increase for the next fiscal year.
Employee issues within the city will also be heard at Monday’s meeting. Former budget officer Kyle Rieman is set to speak to council members during the public comment portion of the meeting. Rieman has accused Glascock of retaliating “against four city employees by improperly punishing and removing them from office,” according to a letter Rieman sent last week.
He also accused Glascock of falsifying information, deleting emails and intimidating city employees. Glascock denied deleting emails at Thursday’s press conference and declined to answer other questions, noting they are personnel actions.