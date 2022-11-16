City staff will give a report on comprehensive homeless services to City Council at its Monday meeting that lays out approaches and funding needs for a permanent overnight shelter with a resource center and permanent supportive housing.

The report is the result of a contract awarded by the city earlier this year for a coalition of local groups, including the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority, to plan comprehensive homeless services that could be funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and other city resources.

  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • City and county government reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

