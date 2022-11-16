City staff will give a report on comprehensive homeless services to City Council at its Monday meeting that lays out approaches and funding needs for a permanent overnight shelter with a resource center and permanent supportive housing.
The report is the result of a contract awarded by the city earlier this year for a coalition of local groups, including the Voluntary Action Center and Columbia Housing Authority, to plan comprehensive homeless services that could be funded through federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and other city resources.
The plan proposes that ARPA funds totaling $3 million from the city and $3 million from Boone County be provided towards a proposed homeless opportunity campus to be run by the Voluntary Action Center with other partners.
The plan also proposes using an additional $2 million in city and $7 million in county ARPA funds to support permanent supportive housing efforts directed by the Columbia Housing Authority.
Various other short-term and long-term steps to address homelessness in Columbia are included in the plan, which was developed through a variety of listening sessions in the community from those who are homeless and those who serve that community.
The report envisions a homeless opportunity center that would include a 75-bed, low barrier shelter that could expand to 100 beds for emergency circumstances. The shelter would be open 365 days a year from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. with no curfew.
The report proposes that Turning Point, now operating out of Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church, will run the center during the day from Monday-Friday. Other services include a medical clinic , forms of limited transportation and lockers for individuals to keep their belongings secured.
Loaves and Fishes soup kitchen has partnered with VAC in order to provide hot meals in the evening every day of the year and a cold kitchen that will provide individuals with daily breakfast and lunch food/snacks, according to the report.
All polices and procedures, according to the report, “are subject to change and will not be firm until after a Shelter Director has been hired and approved them.”
The plan estimates the total cost of the homeless opportunity campus at $18 million. The $6 million in combined city and county ARPA funding would allow VAC to match $6 million approved by the state legislature to help fund the operation. Additional funding will come from $1.7 million in cash, $2 million “from local foundation requests” and $2.5 million “in an additional capital campaign,” according to the report.
The budget for the homeless opportunity campus proposed in the plan assumes annual expenses of $1.4 million, with an anticipation of $800,000 provided by local government.
Permanent Supportive Housing
The plan proposes the city adopting a “Housing First” approach to deal with homelessness long term. This model’s main goal is to place anyone experiencing homelessness on any level straight into housing.
Columbia Housing Authority proposes as part of the plan to replace 70 aging permanent supportive housing units on Park Avenue with 79 newly renovated ones.
The facility’s plan for this operation includes a 1,250 square foot community facility that contains an “upgraded food pantry, kitchen, CHA Resident Service Programming and Office space, large multipurpose area, internet access, large exterior patio for additional community and programming space and fully accessible bathrooms.”
The authority envisions purchasing land at 7 E. Sexton Road to add 10 more one-bedroom units after Park Avenue construction is finished, according to the report.
The proposed $7 million in city and county ARPA funds would allow the authority to leverage $14.8 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit and Columbia Housing Authority equity. The annual operating revenue is estimated at $577,417 and annual expenses are estimated at $458,200.
The report also asks that City Council consider providing $500,000 for short-term homeless aid. This includes “direct outreach and services to unsheltered populations, investment in temporary location(s) for shelter needs and increased investment in Columbia Housing Authority’s Housing Voucher Operations related specifically to its special voucher programs for homeless populations.”
Traditional housing, according to the report, requires that homeless individuals go through drug/metal health treatments and obtain legal documents. With the “Housing First” model, requirements (or “barriers” as the report puts it) such as substance abuse treatment are provided but not required for homeless individuals to access housing.
The report also lays out a plan to “increase the outreach and support staff” in order to help homeless individuals with application and documentation.
The report also states that the large size of CHA and VAC’s projects “will likely require at least two years to be completed and become operational.”