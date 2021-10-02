A coalition of Gans Creek Allies, Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, environmentalist groups and neighbors have joined to advocate for more protection of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
Jan Weaver, who is on the board for Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, will present the request at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday night.
One of the terms of the request is that a moratorium of 18 months be put in place for all annexation and zoning within the area they specified. The area they mapped out is between Route K on the west, Gans Road on the north, U.S. 63 on the east and the edge of Rock Bridge Memorial State park on the south, according to their request letter.
The coalition was spurred because of the Canton Estates development but is looking for a long-term plan to protect the wildlife area from further development.
The Canton Estates development proposed building 65.35 acres of residential lots on the corner of Bearfield Road and Gans Road. The request was withdrawn in April, and a recent request was deemed too similar to the last.
Therefore, the developer is barred from requesting zoning changes again until Feb. 8, 2022. However, the developer could appeal to the city council to have its revised plan considered before then.
The Gans Creek Allies’ request to the city council is for an ad hoc committee to create a Conservation Overlay District. This overlay should protect the state park from encroaching development and provide stricter protections.
The moratorium would be put in place so that the committee has time to create the overlay, the request states. The groups also request that the overlay automatically apply to any land in the area outlined and the protections apply to any development in that area.
The proposed protections include a stream buffer, erodible soils, the tree canopy and limits on impervious cover, according to the request.
Weaver described impervious surface cover as a surface that sheds water instead of absorbing it into the ground, like sidewalks and driveways.
Also Monday, the Columbia City Council will receive a report from the Commission on Human Rights urging a temporary raising of the temperature level that prompts the city to open the emergency Wabash warming center.
The commission is recommending the cut-off temperature in order to open the warming center be increased from 9 degrees Fahrenheit to 18 degrees.
In a letter to the council, the commission notes that if that standard had been applied last winter, the warming center would have been open just seven more days: one in December, two in January and four in February.
Monday’s agenda also includes consideration of a possible agreement between GoCOMO and Washington State Department of Enterprise Services to purchase new city buses. The cooperative agreement would save expenses on the purchase of three new compressed natural gas buses, a staff report says.
Additionally, the council is expected to approve amendments to City Code to comply with Senate Bill 126, which allows for alcohol sales on Sunday mornings and the addition of liquor stores to the list of establishments where drinking on the premises is permitted.
The proposed ordinance also includes a subsection regarding to-go alcohol sales, including using sealed containers, labeling to-go alcohol and requiring customers to purchase a meal in order to take out alcoholic drinks.