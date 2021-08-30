The Columbia City Council plans to meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday at City Hall to correct technical errors in an ordinance setting a special election on the local parks sales tax.
The election will be held Nov. 2 to decide whether to extend the tax of one-eighth of one cent.
The error was an incorrect reference to “capital improvements” in the ordinance which should have been a reference to “local parks,” according to a staff memo sent to the council.
The city manager and staff wrote in the memo that the modification must be done “in order to eliminate any possibility of confusion and to ensure the ballot measure clearly states the sales tax will be imposed for the purpose of local parks.”
State law allows for a certified ballot measure to be modified. However, it prohibits ballot modifications after 5 p.m. on the eighth Tuesday prior to the election, according to the memo.
In this case, all actions needed to authorize the modified ballot must be done at 5 p.m. Sept. 7. The next regular meeting of the council is not until 7 p.m. Sept. 7.
To meet this deadline, the modified ballot has been drafted as an emergency measure and the city manager called Wednesday’s special meeting of the City Council to consider enactment of the ordinance, the memo said. Six of the seven council members must approve the ordinance as an emergency measure.