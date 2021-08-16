A new list of park tax priorities will be created in order to include more bike trails, the City Council agreed Monday.
Lawrence Simonson spoke on behalf of the PedNet Coalition at the Columbia City Council meeting, urging the council to consider using park taxes to build more trails. Simonson asked the room for support, and at once around 40 people stood up.
He expressed that it was shocking how the current park tax priority list included only 2.5 miles of new trails to be built over the next 10 years, the period that would be covered if voters on Nov. 2 approve continuing a special one-eighth of one cent sales tax.
The council decided unanimously to table the resolution containing spending priorities prepared by the Parks and Recreation Department until Sept. 2. A number of the council members expressed support for removing a proposed field house from the Priority 1 category in favor of additional trails.
The council also voted unanimously in favor of amending city code to comply with Senate Bill 26, the so-called “police bill of rights,” which sets deadlines for dealing with police internal affairs processes. However, the council tabled until Oct. 4 consideration of a separate proposal that would have changed the role of the Civilian Police Review Board.
Columbia police officers will experience an expansion in the officer bill of rights, including closing records of any investigation into a complaint and limiting time for the investigation on a noncriminal matter.
Third Ward Councilmen Karl Skala moved to table the vote out of confusion over the impact of the changes.
“I am a little uncomfortable and would like to reconcile these differing views,” he said.
“I think it needs more work,” Mayor Brian Treece added.
The council also unanimously declined to approve leasing 99 parking spaces from the Tenth and Cherry Municipal Parking Garage to Cherry Street Hotel LLC after tabling the vote at the July 19 meeting.
The lease, which was meant to meet parking demand the future six-story hotel would bring, had potential for displacing current parking permit holders and limiting available space for local businesses and downtown workers. The parking garage has a total of 276 spaces, and 164 are permit spaces, 104 are hourly and eight are disabled spaces.
Fiscal Year 2022
City Finance Director Matthew Lue presented an overview of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget so far, proposing total revenue at $443.8 million and total expenditures at $474.8 million.
Lue also went over how the city’s staff recommends spending the $22.5 million American Rescue Plan Act money:
• $10 million toward creating city broadband utility.
• $3 million toward building a mental health treatment center.
• $3 million toward shelter for the homeless.
• $3 million toward projects for stormwater.
• $2 million toward Treece’s Task Force on community violence.
• $1.5 million toward workforce development initiatives.
In the first of three public hearing sessions to take place, John Conway, a retired engineer, voiced concern that the money from the American Rescue Plan Act was going to already well-funded areas or initiatives.
“I would ask that staff go through each one of these reports and evaluate,” he said.
Julie Ryan, co-founder of COMO Safe Water Coalition, urged the council to reassess how water utility rates are structured. She said that the city should be held accountable for an inefficient water treatment process.
During the course of discussion, council members also suggested interest in reorganizing some of those proposed spending priorities.
Other actions
The council also:
• Held a public hearing on the 2021 property tax rate, which is the same as last year, at $0.4032. Property taxes in Columbia make up 10% of the General Fund revenue.
• Agreed to hire a full-time employee to promote vaccines and increase public trust in the COVID-19 vaccines through education.
• Held a public hearing on suspending fares for the GoCOMO Public Transit System.
The council will hold a budget work session on Thursday and hold two more public hearings on Sept. 7 and Sept. 20, the date when they intend to finalize the budget.