Stricter rules governing short-term rentals will be proposed to the Columbia City Council on Dec. 19, the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday.

The commission's proposal would implement several new regulations for city residents to meet in order to legally host guests from platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. The plan would divide short-term rental properties into three tiers:

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/county and state government reporter. Studying writing and reporting with a minor in political science and a certificate in multicultural studies. Reach me at cje5cz@umsystem.edu, on Twitter @ElikCaroline, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you