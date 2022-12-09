Stricter rules governing short-term rentals will be proposed to the Columbia City Council on Dec. 19, the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission voted Thursday.
The commission's proposal would implement several new regulations for city residents to meet in order to legally host guests from platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. The plan would divide short-term rental properties into three tiers:
- Tier 1 would apply to units that are used as the owner's primary residence and are operated as a short-term rental for 30 days or less throughout the year.
- Tier 2 would apply to units that are used as the owner's primary or secondary residence and are operated as a short-term rental for no more than 120 days total throughout the year.
- Tier 3 would apply to residential dwellings that are either not occupied by the owner or are operated as a short-term rental for more than 120 days total throughout the year.
All three tiers of short-term rental properties would be subject to certain requirements, such as registering with the city, receiving an inspection and having a maximum occupancy of eight people.
Tier 1 would be subject to the most lenient criteria, which would involve a short-form application process and an inspection only to determine occupancy.
Tier 2 properties would need a conditional use permit if located in residential zones and would receive an inspection "as determined by neighborhood services," according to a presentation at the commission's work session on Thursday.
Tier 3 residences would only be allowed in commercial zones and would be subject to more rigorous inspections, including accessibility standards.
According to a report from the commission, there are typically about 300 active short-term rental listings in the city. Most are concentrated in the First Ward, which encompasses much of central and downtown Columbia. Hosts of these listings would have one year to become compliant with the new rules if they are enacted.
The debate surrounding short-term rental policy in Columbia has been ongoing for several years, but has failed to materialize into any concrete ordinances.
"No taxes are being collected, there is no oversight of the operations, and complaints are difficult to address because of a lack of clarity on both who is responsible for issues and what is considered a violation," the commission's report said.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Sharon Geuea Jones said that the plan is still in the early stages of City Council proceedings and will need to receive feedback from council members before next steps can be taken. The first public hearings for the draft ordinance will most likely be held in early 2023.