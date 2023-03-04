A long-debated change to drive-thru requirements could be settled Monday when the Columbia City Council hears the proposal yet again.
Right now, new drive-thrus in Columbia cannot be built with their service windows facing the street unless the business is approved for a variance by the Board of Adjustment. The possible amendment to the city's Unified Development Code would allow drive-thru service windows to face a street if they meet at least one of two conditions:
- A porte-cochere-style tunnel is built in a way that its wall obstructs the view of the service window from the street, and landscaping at least 3 feet tall is planted to screen drive-thru stacking lanes.
- The grade difference between the street and the building is significant enough that its drive-thru service window is not visible from the street.
If a business is seeking a conditional use permit for a drive-thru, it would have to be at least 50 feet from residential districts and its service window would not be able to face those districts.
The amendment would also add drive-thru scenarios in which the zoning code would require traffic impact analyses. Right now, an analysis is required when a drive-thru is used by more than 100 vehicles during its peak hour. The proposed change would also require an analysis when the drive-thru is near an intersection and when it is part of a restaurant.
The Planning and Zoning Commission first approved the changes in September. But when the proposal reached the council in November, it sent it back to the commission, asking for a neighborhood association survey and more review in light of negative comments.
The commission unanimously reapproved the same amendment Feb. 23 after a long back-and-forth with members of the Columbia Board of Realtors, which believes restrictions on drive-thrus in the zoning code are too restrictive.
City staff presented survey data that night that showed there were more residents who liked what the amendment would allow. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce took issue with the survey, arguing it wasn't created for respondents to answer as business owners, so the business community did not receive the opportunity to provide feedback.
Members of the Board of Realtors complained that a screening wall near a drive-thru window could obstruct the view of police and drivers. They repeatedly called for a return to zoning as it was before the Unified Development Code was adopted in 2017.
The commission argued the change lifts restrictions on businesses by allowing, under certain conditions, something that is not allowed at all. City staff said the amendment would keep projects from having to face another regulatory body for approval of variances.
Ballenger Lane public hearing
The council could decide to add sidewalks on both sides of Ballenger Lane, from Clark Lane to Mexico Gravel Road, to the city's Sidewalk Master Plan as a high priority project.
The Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission approved the proposal Jan. 18 on an 8-1 vote, with only Hannah Larrick dissenting over concerns about the project's high cost — then estimated to be $5 million per side of the street. The estimated cost is now $8.2 million for the entire project, according to a memo from city staff.
Due to its physical constraints, the memo adds, the best way to address this corridor is to "reconstruct the entire roadway cross section." This would include:
- Turn and bicycle lanes.
- Curb and gutter work.
- An 8-foot sidewalk on one side and a 5-foot sidewalk on the other.
City Council discussions about the need for sidewalks on Ballenger Lane date back to 2007, according to the memo.
Electric utility issues
The council at its pre-meeting work session will discuss an electric cost of service study that the Water and Light Advisory Board has been working on. It also will once again review options for upgrades to the city's electric distribution system, which could include construction of new high-voltage power lines and improvements to substations.
Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer at the council's Feb. 6 meeting encouraged his colleagues to do their homework in advance of the work session and to consider solutions that might involve partnerships with MU and/or Ameren. He said that it's time for the council to make progress on an issue that's been lingering for years and that there's a difference between a solution that's ideal and one that is attainable.
"Either we're looking for a perfect solution or we're trying to do something that ultimately is going to run into significant resistance and lead to very contentious arguments and divisive public hearings... the kinds of things none of us really walk away feeling good about," Pitzer said.