The Columbia City Council will vote whether to approve renovations to the city’s Activity and Recreation Center at its regular meeting Jan. 17.
Renovations to the center will be made using a $250,000 budget that the council unanimously approved during a September 2021 council meeting. The vote on Jan. 17 would also reallocate extra funding needed for the project from additional park sales tax funding.
The improvements to be made — pending approval — include foundation repairs, new water heaters for the facility’s non-aquatic water supply, new flooring in the aquatics office and upgrades to elevators so the facility can remain in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The ARC staff hopes to minimize inconveniences, and renovations to the aquatic area will take place during the facility’s annually scheduled maintenance in the summer, said Zach Nikin, park services manager.
A time frame hasn’t been set for the other renovations to take place, and the Parks and Recreation Department is waiting for the project’s approval to begin sourcing the workload.
“A couple of aspects of the project will be done by a contractor, so when that contractor receives the materials or the parts necessary for those projects, we will then discuss with our (ARC) staff when is a convenient time to close the facility,“ said Gabe Huffington, Columbia Parks and Recreation Department director. “I don’t know a lot of specific dates and times yet of when those things would happen. A lot of is dependent upon when we can go through the bid process for contractors.”
Signage will be posted at the facility, and ARC members will be notified of closures as renovations take place.
Huffington said he hopes the project will be completed before next winter, when the ARC is busiest.
“Some of the areas of the facility have just reached the end of their lifespan and we want to make sure we’re providing a good service for the public,” Nikin said. “We want to make sure we provide like-new conditions for the citizens of Columbia.”
The $250,000 for renovations come from a three-year, $650,000 budget that was approved and allocated for ARC improvements by the park sales tax, which has been in place since 2000.
Voters renewed the park tax for another 10 years in November 2021. The park sales tax was approved by 84.5% of voters in the city’s First Ward, where the ARC is located, according to the city’s website.
At the meeting, residents and council members will have an opportunity to express opinions on the project ahead of the council’s vote.
Despite waiting on the council vote, staff at the ARC are actively preparing for the renovations.
The Parks and Recreation Department recommended approving the project to the council Sept. 19 as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget.
“Once we have their approval, that kind of unlocks the funds and gives us permission to move forward,” Nikin said. “We were able to prioritize the most important improvements based on all the feedback we received.” Feedback came from staff members and public input, Nikin said.
If the council doesn’t approve the project, amendments would have to be made to the plan.
“The next steps would be for us to discuss with the council the reason why it wasn’t approved and determine what would need to be changed or how we address those concerns,” Huffington said. “A lot of it would come back to discussions about the individual pieces of the project, how funded or its impact to patrons of the facility.”
Both Nikin and Huffington said they anticipate approval.