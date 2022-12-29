The Columbia City Council will vote whether to approve renovations to the city’s Activity and Recreation Center at its regular meeting Jan. 17.

Renovations to the center will be made using a $250,000 budget that the council unanimously approved during a September 2021 council meeting. The vote on Jan. 17 would also reallocate extra funding needed for the project from additional park sales tax funding.

  Winter 2022-23 city and county government correspondent.

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

