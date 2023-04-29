The Columbia City Council will address marijuana taxes, Whitegate Park, a proposed Crosscreek hotel and building and demolition delays at its Monday meeting.
Marijuana tax
The city will vote to implement an additional 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. This tax was approved during the April 4 municipal election with 67.9% voting yes.
This sales tax will become effective on Oct. 1, but the city won’t see any of the revenue until Jan. 10, according to a memo from city staff. Revenue from businesses that file tax reports quarterly won’t come until March 10.
Boone County voters also approved a 3% sales tax. The city and county sales taxes will both apply in Columbia city limits, along with a 6% state sales tax, Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson said.
Missouri sold $126.2 million in cannabis in March, according to a news release from The Missouri Cannabis Trade Association. This includes both medical and recreational marijuana sales. Divided by the 196 dispensaries in Missouri and multiplied by the seven that are located in Columbia, the average medical and recreational marijuana sales in Columbia for March is $4.5 million.
Missouri sold $103 million of marijuana in February, according to the news release. Applying the same calculations, that averages about $3.7 million in Columbia sales in both medical and recreational marijuana during February.
Whitegate Park
Columbia City Council will vote on the development of Whitegate Park, located in northeast Columbia, at Monday's meeting. The $400,000 project will be funded by the 2021 Parks Sales Tax and a donation from the JBS Hometown Strong initiative, according to a staff memo.
The proposal for the development of the park includes a new playground, shelter, basketball court, handball court, youth activity court, open playfield, sidewalks, lighting and trees.
Crosscreek development plan
The council will discuss a request to amend the existing Crosscreek development plan of a four-story hotel. The hotel would be built on 1407 Cinnamon Hill Lane.
Upon approval, the development plan will be adjusted from 580,000 sq. ft. to 632,000 sq. ft. for the maximum gross square footage of the hotel's building floor area, according to a staff memo.
Building and demolition permit delays
The council will also vote to put a temporary pause on some building and demolition permits in central-city neighborhoods.
This six-month administrative delay is an attempt to "protect the integrity of existing neighborhoods while making reasonable allowance for new development," according to a staff memo.
If approved, the ordinance would halt the issuing of building permits for development that would include more than three dwellings on a single lot. It would also halt demolition permits for structures at least 50 years old.
The ordinance would apply to the North Central, East Campus and Grassland neighborhoods.
The proposed delay will last until Nov. 6, while the city searches for a consultant to help create new guidelines for development in Columbia.