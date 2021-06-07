After a lengthy and heated council meeting, no recommendations or decisions will be made about redrawing ward boundaries until the city has the data it needs from the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Columbia City Council denied the motion to form a Ward Reapportionment Committee at its Monday night meeting. It also tabled discussion proposing a new name for Columbia Regional Airport.
New boundaries for the city’s six wards are drawn about every 10 years based on updated census data. The release of 2021’s census data has been delayed, and the Census Bureau has committed to providing it no later than Sept. 30. That could spell doom for any attempt to redraw ward boundaries in time to apply them to the April 2022 municipal election. Candidates can begin filing for council seats as early as October. Those who want to run would have to know in advance what the ward boundaries will be.
“I remain opposed to starting this process before we receive the census data,” First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler said.
Fowler added that she sees no urgency to begin to assess redrawing ward boundaries.
Starting now, she said, “could be an opportunity for public confusion.”
The Third and Fourth ward council seats will appear on the April ballot, along with the next mayoral election.
The council also discussed a report on proposed new names for the airport but decided to hold off on taking action.
The name change is a larger effort to showcase the airports expanded flights and the opening of a new terminal in 2022.
A year ago, a committee was formed to research new names, along with branding strategies.
They came up with three choices: Columbia-Mid Missouri National Airport, Central Missouri National Airport and Mid-Missouri National Airport.
According to a memo to the City Council, the Airport Advisory Board voted Columbia National Airport as its top choice. The overall cost of the name change is unknown.
In other action, the council also:
- Approved spending $150,000 to replace a weak wooden electric transmission tower with two steel towers on either side of Route WW near Auto Recyclers. Residents and landowners in the area were sent letters about the projects, but no public comment was made.
- Held a public hearing on a request by Eric and Lori Kurzejeski to annex 21.2 acres west of Scott Boulevard at Copperstone Creek Drive. The Kurzejeskis hope to have the land zoned for single-family homes and to plat it for 35 lots. The neighborhood would be called Timberbrook.