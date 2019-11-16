A public hearing on the new $20 million terminal building at Columbia Regional Airport and a vote on the Magnolia Falls Park project will top the Columbia City Council's agenda at its regular meeting Monday night.
The council will hold a public discussion and decide whether or not to move forward with the proposed method of construction for the terminal. In July, the council made an agreement with Burns & McDonnell to start the engineering and architectural work for the terminal. The new terminal building will be around 60,000 square feet. City staff estimated that construction would begin in the summer and end in 2022, according to a council memo.
The council will also vote on plans to improve Magnolia Falls Park. The city collected feedback through two online surveys that were available from mid-July to September. The majority of public comment on the proposed changes want to preserve the park’s nature.
The surveys generated pages and pages of comments. Many asked the city not to cut down trees and preserve the park's natural beauty. Others expressed opposing concerns about parking and whether the plan included too much or too little.
The city also held an interested parties meeting in August and another in September.
The proposed improvements improve:
- A new playground.
- A small shelter with picnic tables and a grill.
- Completing the gravel perimeter trail.
- Addition of a soccer goal.
- Adding a small parking lot that includes six standard spaces and one ADA accessible space.
- A new 6-foot-wide concrete path from the neighborhood access of Forsythia Falls Loop to the playground and shelter.
Other topics of discussion Monday night will include:
- A report on proposed short-term rental ordinances that have been a major topic of public discussion, which recommends the council refer the issue to a future work session.
- A report on the proposed update of the rules of public hearing and comments during a City Council meeting, which have not been updated since April 1981.
