A request to replat and combine three lots in the East Campus neighborhood to accommodate plans for a new apartment development was unanimously defeated by the Columbia City Council on Monday night.
The owner of the property, Mark Stephenson, wants to replat the property near University Avenue and William Street to make way for a larger building that would have 52 beds, according to his attorney. Stephenson hasn’t submitted any formal re-development plans.
Residents of East Campus were in attendance at the Monday meeting to oppose the replat. Cecile Bentley, who currently resides in East Campus and sent 14 letters opposing the replat to council members before the meeting, asked those in attendance who were against the replat to raise their hands. Fifteen people did so.
East Campus residents worried about the appearance, size, density and pollution that building the proposed replat would allow, as well as the amount of traffic it would add. They said a large apartment building wouldn’t fit with the single-family homes that surround it in the historic neighborhood.
Kathy Love, of the East Campus Neighborhood Association, spoke on behalf of the association and urged council members to vote against approving the replat. Love said it would be “detrimental to the value of our homes and the historic integrity of the neighborhood.”
“Please consider the impact of a replat of this magnitude and the precedent it sets for our neighborhood and Columbia,” Love said. “Please deny the request to combine three residential lots into one that would constitute a 200-foot frontage on this historic avenue.”
In other action, council members voted to approve appropriations of $1.3 million for public assistance programs that might have missed out on money from the previous rounds of CARES Act funds. Council members voted 7-0 to approve the distribution of funds.
The funds would go to public assistance programs like housing, food security, homelessness, vocational training, education and child care access.
Council members also debated how to use an additional $200,000 worth of reserves. First Ward Councilwoman Pat Fowler suggested using the extra money to help residents who are struggling to pay utility bills.
Council members also held a public hearing on the annexation of the Boone County Fairgrounds. The 135-acre property was ceded to the city by Boone County in 2020 and is planned to be developed into a northeast regional park.
No one from the public spoke, but Mayor Brian Treece expressed his excitement.
“I think this is a great opportunity, a good economic development tool and a good example of government cooperating together,” Treece said.
Council Members also appointed Peggy Placier and Robin Kimball to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Council members voted to table considering the big-ticket item on the agenda, the Canton Estates development project, until its June 21 meeting. This vote allows the developers and those against the project more time to organize. The prospective developer, Rob Hill, requested to table the item last week.
The Canton Estates development project has proven to be a controversial issue with opposition from neighbors. Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, a group concerned about the environmental impact of the project on nearby parks, also opposes the planned development.
The 63-acre development would be built near Gans and Bearfield Roads and plans to have 113 residential homes.