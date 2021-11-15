The re-platting of Fyfer’s Subdivision in East Campus came before Columbia City Council on Monday night for a third time and, after much discussion, was voted down once again.
Council voted it down twice before this year, and the proposal hadn’t significantly changed Monday.
The proposed subdivision would be located on University Avenue. The properties make up 1.05 acres across three addresses.
The East Campus Neighborhood Association Board voted unanimously to oppose the subdivision because it views it as detrimental to the neighborhood. A representative spoke Monday night and cited a decrease in property value and safety concerns as some of the reasons for the board’s opposition.
Several other current and former East Campus residents spoke up during the public comment section to oppose the re-platting. Many cited concerns over the high-density nature of the housing planned for the plat.
Council again voted down the subdivision in a 6-1 vote, with Fifth Ward Councilmember Matt Pitzer voting in favor.
During public comment, residents raised concerns over the recent spike in gun violence, master metering and safe water, among other issues.
Community members implored city council to act on preventing gun violence and expressed concern over the city’s response following a shooting Sunday morning. They cited state laws like the Second Amendment Preservation Act and open carry as barriers to the city addressing the issue in a comprehensive way. The city council decided to hold a meeting with concerned community members before its next meeting to discuss next steps.
In other action, the council authorized the Columbia Public Works Department to purchase two compressed natural gas buses for city public transit.
CNG buses are low- or no-emission vehicles the Go COMO Transit Alternative Fuel Follow-Up Report calls a “bridge” to electric bus technology when it “has proven itself fully reliable.”
Council members agreed the city needs more information on the performance of the current fleet of electric buses before purchasing more. The city previously broke a lease to return nine electric buses that performed poorly.
The council may reassess bus performance and replacement plans in 6 months.
The council also approved the purchase of 24-hour emergency services with the Columbia Interfaith Resource Center. It specifically serves homeless people in isolation or quarantine.
During the May 3 meeting, $75,000 was appropriated for the expansion of emergency shelter services in response to the ongoing pandemic.
Members of the public who are interested in asking questions or voicing concerns about the new proposed Fire Station 10 will get their chance Dec. 6. The city council set a hearing to discuss the new station at Monday’s meeting.
The Public Works Department also asked the council to approve the acquisition of property for the new station in east Columbia.
In a pre-council meeting, the council voted to purchase a former Ameren site at 210 Orr Street. City Manger John Glascock told the council that money from the recently approved park sales tax would fund the purchase.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has certified the site safe for “all reasonable anticipated land use.” However, the certification includes an environmental covenant that places restrictions on land use, including for residential purposes.
Alongside Boone County Commissioners Janet Thompson and Justin Aldred, the council discussed putting a local use tax on April’s ballot. A local use tax enables local government to collect revenue on online sales. It would be a local version of the Wayfair tax state lawmakers passed this summer.
Thompson stressed the importance of the city, county and Chamber of Commerce consistently messaging the tax’s local benefits to constituents.