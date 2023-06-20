Columbia’s electric rates will rise July 1 after the Columbia City Council voted 5-2 in favor of implementing a rate increase Tuesday night.

Council members Nick Foster, Nick Knoth, Betsy Peters, Don Waterman and Mayor Barbara Buffaloe voted in favor of the rate increase. Council members Roy Lovelady and Andrea Waner voted against it.

Columbia's new electricity rates, effective July 1

﻿kWhs used Previous rate New rate
Non-summer
First 300 kWh 7.86 cents 8.89 cents
Next 450 kWh (First 750) 10.25 cents 10.89 cents
Remaining kWh 11.84 cents 12 cents
Summer
First 300 kWh 7.86 cent 8.89 cents
Next 450 kWh (First 750) 10.25 cents 10.89 cents
Next 1,250 kWh 13.97 cents 12.89 cents
Remaining kWh 15.11 cents 14.89 cents

