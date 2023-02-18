A federal grant could kick start the rejuvenation of Business Loop 70.
City Manager De'Carlon Seewood wants to apply for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program. The city could request between $2.5 million and $3 million from a planning grant that, if awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, would be used to complete a study along the Business Loop between Stadium Boulevard and Eastland Circle, according to a memo from city staff.
The Columbia City Council on Monday night will consider authorizing Seewood to seek the grant.
Carrie Gartner, executive director of the Business Loop Community Improvement District, said this would be a way to take the next step in the early stages of improving the Business Loop. The RAISE grant would pay for environmental assessments, stormwater studies and pavement and sidewalk analyses, among other things.
"We're getting now into the meat of it," Gartner said about the plans for the corridor.
The district has a 10-year concept plan for the street, "but it doesn't have an analysis of what sidewalks need to be replaced, what just needs to be improved, what needs to be added," Gartner said. "So, there's all these details that this RAISE grant would allow us to do."
Collaboration with the city has also expanded the scope of the potential project from the district's 1.5 miles to the close to 4 miles between Stadium Boulevard and Eastland Circle, Gartner added.
The state of the street, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation, has faced some scrutiny recently. Local groups invested in the corridor have also called for the city to take it over from the state in order to make some progress on the Business Loop's long list of needs. But the city needs that work to be funded before it takes it over from MoDOT, Seewood said during a council meeting last month.
While RAISE is a highly competitive program, Gartner said the federal government added new criteria that gives Columbia a good shot: A focus on underserved or neglected areas, particularly ones that have been negatively impacted by federal transportation policies.
"We have one of those areas," she said. "We have a street that has not had the investment that other areas of town have."
Gartner also noted that residents of the lower-income, historically underserved neighborhoods south of the Business Loop have to cross five lanes and are blocked by Interstate 70 if they are walking to Cosmo Park.
The Business Loop project's application would also be judged on its safety, environmental sustainability, mobility and community connectivity, and economic competitiveness and opportunity, among other things, according to the city memo.
Some of the features that could be studied, according to the memo, include intersection and pedestrian improvements, bike lanes and stormwater management upgrades.
"The improvements will help support a growing network of community services and established education and commercial centers along the corridor," the city memo states.
This grant would also set up an application for a larger grant that could provide funding for the actual capital improvements, Gartner said.
Oakland Gravel rezoning
The council could vote to rezone property on Oakland Gravel Road that a neighbor says is part of Columbia's roots.
The 3.3-acre property at 3612 Oakland Gravel Road would be rezoned from single-family residential to two-family residential, which would allow duplexes, if the council approves. The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the proposed change last month.
Black Dog Consulting and Development, the owner, wants the property rezoned "to facilitate future development of the site with 'cottage-style' lots," according to a memo from city staff.
But Anna Donelson, who lives across the street from the property, wrote in an email to the city that the property belonged to a member of one of Columbia's first families.
"He took such great pride in his home and his lawn," Donelson wrote. "He was in his 90s and out there at least once a week mowing his lawn, sometimes twice a week. I think it'd be really sad to see something with so much local history torn down. It's deserving of a new loving family."
City staff says the rezoning is consistent with a future-use map that identifies the area as a neighborhood district.
If the rezoning is approved, it will then head to the Board of Adjustment for the potential approval of development standards that allow cottage-style lots.