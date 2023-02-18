A federal grant could kick start the rejuvenation of Business Loop 70.

City Manager De'Carlon Seewood wants to apply for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant Program. The city could request between $2.5 million and $3 million from a planning grant that, if awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, would be used to complete a study along the Business Loop between Stadium Boulevard and Eastland Circle, according to a memo from city staff.

