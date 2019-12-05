Boone County and the city of Columbia have come to a memorandum of understanding regarding the creation of a new recreation complex at the former Boone County Fairground and redevelopment of the property.
Presiding Commissioner Dan Atwill said at an afternoon news conference at the Daniel Boone Building that the center will be for the benefit of all county residents.
Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs said that there are only rough plans for the recreation center as it stands but that it will feature an all-inclusive playground that will cost $1 million to $2 million that would be financed through grants and private money.
Mayor Brian Treece said the agreement calls for the city to eventually annex the 134-acre property, but 56 acres will remain in the county until the recreation center is built. Treece said there is no timeline yet for the beginning of construction.
Griggs said he anticipates a three-year planning period. Preliminary concepts include a 29-acre agricultural component and a running track that could be used by schools that don't have one.
The city will be responsible for maintaining the grounds, Griggs said.
The agreement comes 20 years after the Boone County Commission in 1999 elected to buy the former fairground property, now known as the Central Missouri Events Center, for $2.4 million.
As it stands, the events center is closed. The county commission shuttered it after voters in August 2014 rejected a sales tax that would have funded its redevelopment and maintenance. The Boone County Fair left the property, and Sturgeon now hosts that event each year.
The county in October 2018 issued a request for proposals from entities interested in using the fairgrounds. Veterans United, United Parcel Service and JC Events, owned by Jeff Cook of the Boone County fair board, responded. In the end, the commission decided to continue leasing the property to Veterans United, which uses the fairgrounds’ coliseum, and to UPS, which stages vehicles in a parking lot on the property.
A first round of talks about a deal between the city and county regarding the fairground began in February 2018, when Parry approached the City Council about ceding half ownership of the fairground to the city in exchange for its expertise in developing and managing parks. Mid-Missouri Sports Park, established by Columbia orthopedic surgeon Matt Thornburg, also would have been a major partner in that project, which would have included a fieldhouse and athletic fields.
The council was intrigued but decided it was best to focus on construction of the new sports fieldhouse at A. Perry Philips Park, which opened last month.
The Missourian will update this story as details emerge.