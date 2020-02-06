City of Columbia and Boone County planning and zoning commissioners and staff discussed West Area Plan boundaries, the organization of the plan and county and city cooperation Thursday in the first of many joint work sessions to discuss the plan.
The discussions took place around a U-shaped table over catered chicken, macaroni and fruit salad. City commissioner Anthony Stanton described the exchange as “the first date.”
The plan, which will guide development in a 26-square-mile area west of the city, has been contemplated by the city and county over the past few months as approved proposals have moved larger developments westward.
The West Area Plan is the third area plan the city and county have collaborated on. The most recent was the East Area Plan, which was published in 2010.
Much of the hour-and-a-half session was spent discussing the proposed boundaries. County Senior Planner Thad Yonke explained to the commissioners that the current boundaries, which are marked by major roads and the Katy Trail, will probably be moved to property lines. These boundaries, particularly the northernmost one at U.S. 40, will most likely be tweaked, he said.
“We’re pinning down the boundary with a sticky note, not cement,” Yonke said during the meeting.
Most of the city and county commissioners agreed that the currently proposed boundaries are a good starting point.
Previous area plans have brought county and city members together. Before the first area plan, Yonke said, the city and the county did not work together, in part because of both commissions meeting at the same time.
Two dozen residents of the west area, city staff members and other interested community members filled the room to observe the work session.
There will be another joint session in March to discuss data pertaining to the plan, city Development Services Manager Patrick Zenner said.