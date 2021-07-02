Chip-and-seal work is scheduled for dozens of city streets and county roads in the coming weeks.

The Missouri Petroleum Co. will begin chipping and sealing 49 sections of county roads Wednesday and is scheduled to continue the work through July 22. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day that weather allows.

No parking will be allowed on the targeted roads during work hours. Signs will be posted before the work is scheduled to be done. Any cars or trucks parked on the roads after the designated times will be towed at the owners' expense.

A full list of the county roads that will be chipped and sealed is included with this story.

The city of Columbia also will have crews doing chip-and-seal work beginning Wednesday and continuing through July 20. Its crews will work from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day the weather allows.

Flaggers will be present to assist drivers through the city streets being worked on. A full list of city streets that will be chipped and sealed is available on the city's website.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zones.

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

