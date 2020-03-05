Boone County and Columbia Planning & Zoning commissioners and staff discussed boundaries and environmental aspects of the proposed area of the West Area Plan during their second planning meeting Thursday.
The plan, which is a collaborative effort between the city and county, will guide development west of Columbia. It’s been contemplated by the city and county over the past few months as approved proposals have moved larger developments westward.
An area of 26-square miles was proposed in February during the first meeting. Since then, staff added a half-mile extension around the outside of the originally proposed area, excluding previously developed areas.
The new area includes the future Interstate 70 interchange at Sorrell’s Overpass and Route ZZ.
Additionally, the boundary between the previously proposed bottom and middle sections now follows the MKT Trail and Perche Creek, according to the staff memo.
Patrick Zenner, city development services manager, also presented a map depicting sink hole locations, flood plains and stream buffers.
City staff members may modify these maps as discussions continue, County Senior Planner Thad Yonke said.
“It’s one area. If it needs to be created as one, we can do that,” he said during the meeting. “If those other areas need to be shifted, if we need to create new areas, those are all still on the table.”
Commissioners and staff members discussed the importance of collaboration in the planning process. Zenner said the East Area Plan has been helpful in developments on that side of the city.
“Land use planning in general is not something that’s meant to be reactionary,” Zenner said. “It’s meant to be proactive.”
These conversations are vital because consensus of which areas are city-mandated and which are county is important, Yonke said.
The city and county will continue to discuss the plan in joint meetings.