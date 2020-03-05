Local officials Thursday shared preparation plans in place to deal with the Covid19 virus and reinforced the standard illness prevention strategies at a community briefing.
Wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose, cover your coughs, and stay home when you get sick, were steps cited as the first line of defense at the session.
The briefing follows an increase of cases in the U.S, but Mayor Brian Treece reinforced that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID19 in Boone County or the state of Missouri.
Boone County has an all hazards response plan that is updated annually, Boone County Department of Public Health Director Stephanie Browning said. The hazard plan has been used in the past to address H1N1, Ebola, and the local 2019 outbreak of mumps.
MU Health Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stevan Whit noted the university has similar plans in place and said MU Health has the medical supplies it needs and does not anticipate any shortage.
Browning said local officials are relying on advice from the federal Centers for Disease Control and are in weekly contact with that agency.
CPS Spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright were also all in attendance.
MU has already taken steps in response to the virus, halting all university travel to China, San Antonio, Italy and South Korea in the past week.
San Antonio announced a public health emergency on Monday. Italy and South Korea are both listed as Warning Level 3, “avoid all essential travel,” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There are less than 10 MU students in South Korea and 23 in Italy. MU is in direct contact with students, parents and families and health authorities. Cartwright says MU is, "determining the best course of action for each individual on a case-by-case basis."
A majority of the 162 confirmed cases in the U.S. are in costal states. Exceptions being one case in Chicago, one in Wisconsin and two in Arizona, according to a Johns Hopkins data base.
Other community groups are also taking steps in response to the virus.
The Saint Thomas More Newman Center announced on Thursday that, "the Bishop has lifted the obligation to attend Mass for those who are ill or have compromised immune systems."
The center also announced that it will be taking the following preventative steps:
- The Precious Blood will not be distributed to the community
- Holding hands during the praying of the "Our Father" is discouraged
- The "Sign of Peace" should be limited to a bow to those around us
- Those accustomed to receiving the host on the tongue are strongly encouraged to receive on the hands for the time being
Updates on MU's response to the coronavirus can be found on the international studies webpage.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, federal Centers for Disease Control always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.