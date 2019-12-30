The city of Columbia and Boone County offices will be closed Wednesday for the New Year's Day holiday and reopen Thursday.
Although city and county administrative offices will be closed, emergency services will still be available to the public. For water and light emergencies, call 573-875-2555; for sewer and stormwater emergencies, call 573-441-5530.
No City Council meetings are scheduled for this week.
Public transportation will not operate on the holiday but will operate full schedule on New Year's Eve. Tiger Line will resume limited operation Jan. 15 and full operation Jan. 21.
Parking meters will be free to the public Wednesday.
No trash and recycling will be collected Wednesday. Both services will be one day delayed the rest of the week. Columbians can download the COMO Recycle and Trash app or call 573-874-CITY (2489) for further questions and collection day notifications. The landfill will also be closed on the holiday.
The Parks and Recreation Department’s Activity & Recreation Center will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and reopen Thursday.