City offices will close Friday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 31 in observation of Christmas Day and New Year's Day, leading to some disruption in services.

City offices will reopen the Mondays following each holiday, but county offices are split on when they will observe New Year's Day. Some offices will close Friday, Dec. 31 and others Monday, Jan. 3. A list detailing each office's schedule is available on the Boone County government website. All county offices will close Friday and reopen Dec. 27.

Solid waste services will operate normally through Friday, but no collections will take place Saturday or Sunday, according to a city news release. Natural Christmas trees can be collected curbside Dec. 27 through Jan. 30.

Additionally, GoComo buses will not run on Christmas or New Year's Day.

Columbia Public Schools will begin winter break Wednesday and reopen Jan. 4. MU's winter break began Saturday and runs through Jan. 17.

  General assignment reporter, winter 2021

  Grace Nieland is a general assignment reporter at the Missourian.

