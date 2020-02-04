The city and county planning and zoning commissions will meet Thursday to begin discussing a plan to develop 26 square miles on the western fringe of Columbia.
This plan, which would be known as the West Area Plan, has been contemplated by the city and county over the past few months as approved proposals have moved larger developments westward.
Patrick Zenner, development services manager for the city and the author of a staff report about the West Area Plan, said recent approvals of a subdivision to be built by developer Fred Overton and a new MidwayUSA headquarters at Route J and U.S. 40 sparked the need for the plan.
"There's a need to get advanced planning in place so as development is being proposed, we're not scrambling," he said.
The area west of Columbia mostly likely will be the last for which such a plan is necessary, Zenner said.
Previously, the city and the county have collaborated on East and Northeast area plans. The area south of Columbia is restricted by sewer regulations, and the area north of the city has limitations that would prohibit it from seeing the same types of development pressures, Zenner said.
The proposed 26 square miles that would be covered by the West Area Plan is split into three sections: a small section north of Interstate 70, a large middle section and small south section. Splitting the area into sections will allow the commissioners and staff to accurately plan as each section poses different challenges, Zenner said.
The middle and largest section will see the most development pressure, he said.
Zenner expects commissioners to discuss the boundary of I-70 between the top and middle sections during Thursday's meeting.
Most of this land is unincorporated, though “small pockets” are within the city limits, according to the staff report.
The West Area Plan process is expected to mirror that of the East Area Plan, which was completed in 2010. The west area is larger but poses less complex issues than the east area did, Zenner said.
Still, it will take a minimum of 18 months to craft the plan, he said. That's about the same amount of time the East Area Plan took. That is because the city and county aren't hiring anyone new, and discussions will have to work around staff and commissioners' schedules.
Zenner said he believes there will be around four public forums, although the number will ultimately be determined by the amount of public interest shown.
The Thursday meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1A and 1B of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
