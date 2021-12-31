Nearly two dozen members of the Columbia Public Works crew will start at 6 a.m. Saturday to clear roads of snow, sleet and ice that are expected to accumulate during the day.
The initial focus will be on treating bridges, intersections and hills, according to city spokesperson John Ogan. As temperatures begin to fall below freezing Saturday morning, rain is expected to change into a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
Crews will then begin to treat first and second priority routes. Slick roads are forecast to be a major concern throughout the weekend, and residents are urged to remain at home.
Unfavorable weather is expected to continue through Sunday, with total snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Drivers are asked to avoid parking on priority roads to leave fewer obstacles for city plow drivers to maneuver around.
Residents should remove snow on sidewalks adjacent to the property they own or rent.
Additional updates will be available on the city's social media pages and at CoMoSnow.com.