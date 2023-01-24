Following a winter weather advisory via the National Weather Service, Columbia released a statement outlining its plans to ensure safety and well-being within the community.
The winter weather advisory, predicting snow accumulation between 1 and 3 inches, begins Jan. 24 and is expected to last until 6 p.m. Jan. 25.
Columbia Public Schools will be closed Jan. 25 due to the predicted inclement weather. It is the first snow day for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a statement from Michelle Baumstark, a spokesperson for Columbia Public Schools.
According to the news release, the Columbia Public Works Department is preparing snow plows and other equipment and monitoring local, state and regional forecasts. Columbia Utilities will have crews ready for potential downed power lines and power outages.
Due to expected low temperatures, these crews are also preparing for potential water main breaks. Hang tags will be issued to customers who come under precautionary boil advisories.
A 21-person crew will begin applying salt brines and other pretreatments to roads at 7 p.m., according to the news release.
Snowplow crews will focus on high-priority roads deemed necessary for public safety, including bus routes and streets connecting to schools and hospitals.
According to the news release, residents can assist crews by “avoiding unnecessary travel and by refraining from parking on roadways whenever possible.”