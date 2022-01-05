A 26-member plow crew from Columbia Public Works intends to start treating slick roads at 2 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures will be extremely low Thursday morning with the possibility of poor conditions during the morning commute.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m. with a low of 9 degrees. Up to 2 inches of snow is possible.
When snowfall is 2 inches or greater, parking is prohibited on Columbia's priority roads. Priority roads are listed on CoMoSnow.com, and parking announcements can be found on Public Works social media, CoMoSnow.com or by texting a zip code to 888-777 for alerts.
Even if parking on priority roads is allowed, it helps if drivers don't park on these roads during winter weather to allow roads to be cleared more efficiently, Public Works officials said.