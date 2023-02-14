Artist's rendering of 7 Brew

An artist's rendering from 7 Brew depicts its plans to build a coffee stand along the west side of Providence Road near Locust Street in Columbia.

 Courtesy of 7 Brew

7 Brew Coffee is not quite ready to open a local location, the Columbia Board of Adjustment decided Tuesday.

The drive-thru coffee stand chain wanted a pre-fabricated 510-square-foot store placed immediately south of Raising Cane's on Providence Road, just a short walk from the EatWell grocery store. That goal seems farther away now, after the board denied several requests from 7 Brew to stray from downtown zoning requirements.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism with a focus on reporting and writing. Reach me at erikgalicia@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

