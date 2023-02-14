7 Brew Coffee is not quite ready to open a local location, the Columbia Board of Adjustment decided Tuesday.
The drive-thru coffee stand chain wanted a pre-fabricated 510-square-foot store placed immediately south of Raising Cane's on Providence Road, just a short walk from the EatWell grocery store. That goal seems farther away now, after the board denied several requests from 7 Brew to stray from downtown zoning requirements.
The requests were brought before the board after city staff denied a building permit application from 7 Brew in November.
Construction at the proposed Columbia location is subject to the city's Urban General West downtown zoning rules. Although those rules are more flexible than the ones in the middle of downtown, staff said they still aim to foster a vibrant, multi-use district that prioritizes pedestrians.
That's where city staff found problems with the drive-thru operation. The board voted on seven mixed-use downtown variances and two standard variances. With one variance split into three different motions, 7 Brew was denied seven requests on 10 different votes.
Joe Rafferty, of 7 Brew, and Ashley Feliu Rivera, of Kinetic Design and Development, declined to comment as they walked out of the meeting, disappointed with the board's decision.
"In the form they submitted it, the project will not go forward," Clint Smith, a senior planner for the city, said after the meeting.
Patrick Zenner, the development services manager for the Columbia Community Development Department, said prototypical designs must sometimes become custom designs to function within Columbia.
"That may be necessary in order for us to welcome the business in the community in a more expeditious manner," Zenner said.
The board denied permission for the store to be elevated above the sidewalk further than the maximum 18 inches allowed. 7 Brew argued the site's slope made it impossible to comply with that requirement. It also asked the city to waive requirements for a wall at the sidewalk that screens its off-street parking and for doors facing the street, as 7 Brew has no plans to include indoor customer space and its plans included a screening wall in a different place. The board denied these requests.
The chain also wanted the city to waive the requirement that 35% of the building be at the line that separates it from the sidewalk. A significant setback would be required for the building because the location is on a slope and has a 28-foot utility easement running parallel to Providence Road.
But 7 Brew also wanted an additional 15 feet between the building and a 25-foot-wide driveway that would wrap around the drive-thru on the street side. The result would be a coffee shop nearly 70 feet from the sidewalk — a long way from the district's desire to have buildings close to the street space.
"Our findings are that there doesn't seem to be a compelling reason why they need to go back 70 feet, other than they are constructing a business that is very vehicular oriented," Smith said. "Drive-thru use is not what we consider necessarily a pedestrian-oriented-type business."
The coffee shop asked to be allowed eight parking spaces in a zoning district that allows a maximum of six, but was denied. Although it would not include indoor customer space, 7 Brew argued it needs the parking spaces to accommodate its staff during the shop's busiest hours. Rafferty said during the meeting that the location would also include outdoor seating for customers to use during warmer weather.
Staff parking is also available east of Providence Road and did not find justification for the extra spaces, although they acknowledged 7 Brew had moved closer to compliance on this issue.
The board did approve requests for 7 Brew to place trees and lights somewhere other than where the district requires, in accordance with separate requirements from the Missouri Department of Transportation. It also approved the coffee chain's request for a sidewalk 9.5 feet wide instead of 10 feet wide.
But these approvals were not enough to allow 7 Brew to apply for a conditional use permit that, if approved by the City Council, would make way for construction.
Zenner said the Columbia is not against franchises, but it wants them to cooperate.
"If you drive to Denver or drive to Overland Park, Kansas, and go look at a Walmart, you need to ask yourself the question: Does that Walmart look like a Walmart in Columbia, Missouri?" Zenner said. "No. There are community standards that are anticipated and expected to be met."
The Arkansas-based coffee chain has been expanding aggressively. It has 57 locations nationwide, including nine in Missouri. It's set to open another store soon in Jefferson City, and has plans to establish stores in several other states.