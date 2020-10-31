Cars lined the roads of Cosmo Park to pick up small bags of candy in the city’s first Drive-Boo trick-or-treat event Saturday evening. The city of Columbia usually puts on Halloween events, but the reality of the pandemic put most of the usual spooky events on hold, said Cassie Brandt, recreation specialist at Columbia Parks and Recreation.
“We obviously have seen that community events are decreasing in quantity and size and frequency,” Brandt said. “We thought this was a great opportunity to have a safe event for the public to come through and still have a Halloween that’s special.”
Parks and Recreation partnered with local radio stations to put on the Drive-Boo event. Allison Dee, promotions director at Cumulus Radio Group, said the city was all for it once it was clear there would be as little contact as possible.
“I was like, ‘We don’t really have an event that we do for Halloween that sticks out, and we need to make it a fun but safe event since 2020 is so crazy,’” Dee said. “I thought the best way was for people to stay in their cars, they can drive through, and it gets the word out. It gives something for the kids to do around Halloween.”
Besides Columbia Parks and Recreation, people from the Columbia Police Department, MU Health Care and the Columbia Fire Department also helped hand out candy bags. Savannah Williams, an EMT, said that they usually have a Halloween station set up at their own buildings, but because of COVID-19, this was the best way to get involved with the community.
Dee was surprised at how much of the Columbia community showed up to trick-or-treat, albeit in their cars.
“I was not expecting this kind of turnout,” Dee said. “I was so surprised to see a line of cars already forming half an hour before the event started.”
Brandt’s just happy to help families create a sense of normality.
“Holidays are milestones and they’re always something important, something you look back on each year,” Brandt said. “Having something special for Halloween, even if you’re not going trick-or-treating, is great so you have something you can (do) for the family.”