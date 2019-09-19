The Ridgeway neighborhood in central Columbia will be the target of a city clean-up Friday.
City employees will clean curbs and sidewalks, pick up litter, paint street markings, clear vegetation and work in parks.
The project is part of the city's 10th Operation Clean Neighborhoods. More than 50 city employees will be working on the project.
Streets and sidewalks in the project are bounded by Austin Avenue on the north, Providence Road on the east, Sexton Road to the south and Garth Avenue to the west, plus streets within those boundaries.
Residents are invited to participate as well, meeting city staff at 8:30 a.m. at the Downtown Optimist Park, 100 E. Forest Ave.
Lunch will be provided at noon at the park to volunteers.
Dumpsters will be situated within the neighborhood for resident through Sept.25. City staff will also pick up waste tires from residents in the neighborhood on Friday morning.
The goal of Operation Clean Neighborhoods is to improve the appearance of Columbia’s neighborhoods, build relationships with residents, and provide City employees an opportunity to engage with residents and one another.
Columbia residents interested in volunteering with Operation Clean Neighborhoods or want to learn more should contact the Office of Neighborhood Services at 573.817.5050.