Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bills fees without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1.

Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to apply must request extensions before their bills due date through Utility Customer Service. Accepted residents will have to renew their status each year.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City/County Government reporter, spring 2023

    Reach me at lsm8w5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700!

Recommended for you