Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bills fees without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1.
Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to apply must request extensions before their bills due date through Utility Customer Service. Accepted residents will have to renew their status each year.
Any customer whose utilities are disconnected twice for non-payment would be removed from the program.
A staff memo to the council said 28,741 utility customers, or 43.4% of active residential utility accounts in the city, paid at least one utility bill late in 2022. Assistant Director of Utilities Sarah Talbert called that a "shocking number." While 14.1% of those accounts were paid one month late, the memo said 2.8% paid their bills 10 to 11 months late.
About 1,600 customers received utility assistance from Central Missouri Community Action or the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services at the city health department at least once.
As it stands, the city charges late fees equal to 3% of customers' bills if they are unpaid 20 days after the due date. By comparison, Boone Electric Cooperative charges a $25 late fee for those who are nine days tardy with their payment.
The city estimates the extension of time to pay bills will result in $115,000 of late fees not being charged, according to the memo. In November 2022, 10,178 customers were charged late fees totalling $41,390.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler, who last summer asked that the city not assess late fees for customers on fixed incomes or who are paid just once a month, said Monday night that the extension is a good move.
"It's an example of the incremental improvement of a situation that needs our assistance," she said. "We do have an awareness that utility bills are one of the reasons our families cannot advance out of poverty."