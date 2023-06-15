Residential curbside recycling pickup is being suspended indefinitely, according to emails sent Thursday to community members.
Curbside recycling collection was suspended May 17 because of a staff shortage.
At that time the city said the suspension would last at least until June 20.
In absence of curbside recycling collection, residents can dispose of recycling at one of the nine recycling drop off centers in the city:
Recycling Centers can also be found on an interactive map available online at como.gov/contacts/recycling-drop-off-centers/
