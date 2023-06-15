Residential curbside recycling pickup is being suspended indefinitely, according to emails sent Thursday to community members.

Curbside recycling collection was suspended May 17 because of a staff shortage.

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.