A judge Monday said he will rule later on an effort by the city to dismiss a suit brought by former employee Colleen Spurlock over the loss of her job.
Spurlock, a former management fellow with the city of Columbia, is accusing former city manager John Glascock of mismanagement and abuse of authority in relation to her July resignation.
At the hearing, Spurlock’s lawyer, John Hirth, argued there is no reason to dismiss the case because Spurlock, “reported something she reasonably believed.”
Mollie Mohan, co-counsel for the city of Columbia, disagreed and argued that Spurlock’s petition for damages was lacking because she made no disclosures to substantiate any wrongdoing by Glascock. Mohan said there was no actual disclosure from Spurlock about funds being mismanaged, abuse of authority or mismanagement by Glascock.
The city’s motion to dismiss was taken under advisement by Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs. He gave no indication when he might rule.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Spurlock and three others were placed on administrative leave July 9 and given a choice to resign or be fired after they attended a Columbia City Council meeting on June 21 where fellow city employee Ryan Jarrett spoke about staffing, morale within the city government and employee pay.
Glascock was out of town during Jarrett’s presentation.
According to previous Missourian reporting, an email sent from Glascock to city officials read: “It has been told to me today that the Ryan Jarrett presentation to the June 21 council meeting was an orchestrated play by I.T. and Finance budgeting to have changed the 10% pay rule for promotions.”
At Monday’s court hearing, Mohan brought up that Spurlock’s boyfriend Kyle Rieman, who worked for the city as a budget officer and attended the June 21 council meeting, wanted to go to Portland, Oregon, for a conference that Spurlock and other city employees were attending.
Spurlock said in her resignation letter that she and Rieman consulted the HR department about policies related to employees in a dating relationship after Rieman was told he could not attend the same conference as Spurlock, according to previous KOMU reporting.
Mohan said that the city manager has authority to approve or decline travel. Glascock denied Rieman’s request to travel, which Mohan said was the correct decision.
Rieman was told he was placed on leave for supporting Jarrett at the council meeting, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Spurlock said she resigned after being placed on administrative leave by Glascock and given an ultimatum to resign or be fired.