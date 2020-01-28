Columbia is in the beginning stages of planning new projects that will hopefully decrease stormwater runoff in the city.
Columbia Sewer and Stormwater Utilities announced plans to build new sanitary structures and pipes, lower an intersection and replace concrete stormwater boxes at an interested parties meeting Tuesday night.
Three engineers answered questions from six members of the public. Project engineer Tom Wellman explained both projects and the hopeful timelines.
Construction on the first sanitary pipe is set to begin this summer. The pipe will run underneath the athletic field next to Jefferson Middle School. However, construction timing will be contingent on the school's plans to build a new gymnasium.
The utility then plans to lower the intersection of Hickman Avenue and Washington Avenue in the next two years to provide a slope for stormwater to flow.
The next step will be to replace the stormwater conveyance system on Sixth Street. Once that is underway, the next two phases of proposed sanitary pipes can be constructed. That should be within the next five to seven years.
Lowering the intersection and replacing the conveyance system is estimated to cost $1.3 million all together. All phases of sanitary pipe replacement is estimated to cost between $700,000 to $800,000.
Susan Maze is a local homeowner who has been experiencing flooding in her basement for years. She said previous actions by the department have helped, but she's glad it's taking this next step.
"They've had this on their radar for a decade at least, and now there's movement happening," Maze said. "It's a very good thing. They're good people doing good work."
Maze's biggest concern about the projects is a proposition to remove two houses, one on Hickman Avenue and one on Sixth Street, in order to divert stormwater. Wellman said this was the best route for the stormwater because there was formerly a creek in that area, which means the stormwater was likely to flow in that direction already.
Pat Fowler, who lives on Sixth Street, was upset about the potential displacement of one of her neighbors.
"I love my house. And if you had said that to me (that you want to remove it), I would walk outside this door and cry," Fowler said during the meeting. "I mean, this is just devastating to someone who worked really hard."
The engineers assured Fowler this was not definite and they had yet to meet with the homeowners and discuss buying their properties.
"The purpose of this meeting was to find out on a gut level how people would feel about these projects and help us steer a little bit better as we move forward," Wellman said.
While the utility is ready to move forward with some of the projects, like the first sanitary pipe, others require further approval.
Supervising editor is Kaleigh Feldkamp.