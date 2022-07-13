The 10th and Cherry parking garage will continue to undergo a scheduled deep cleaning through the end of this week, according to a news release from the Columbia Public Works Department.
Top levels of the parking garage will finish being cleaned by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The city said permit holders parked in the garage should move their cars to spaces on the second floor or above between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday to avoid being ticketed or towed.
According to the release, signs will be posted to mark areas where permit holders can park and at which times.
First floor cleaning will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday.
The release said hourly parking will be prohibited in the garage until 8 a.m. Saturday.