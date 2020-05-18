The city of Columbia reopened Daniel Boone City Building on Monday — but a visitor would hardly notice.
As part of the city’s plan to gradually allow limited public access to some municipal buildings, the first floor opened with added safety features such as plexiglass installed in places where the public interacts with city staff.
Officer Brad Anderson, who typically patrols the business district, is providing security at the building while downtown activity is down due to shop closures.
“Once the students left, everything died,” he said. “And some of our bigger stuff, of course, happens at night.”
Masks are not required, Anderson said, noting it is a personal choice for those coming to do city business.
But there was little need for those protections Monday afternoon, as the lobby was empty except for Anderson and a city employee manning the front desk. Notices about city operations were still taped to the windows near the entrance.
City hall will be open to the public on a modified basis from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Informational signs have been placed on the doors of city facilities to advise members of the public to not enter the building if symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath are present.
Signs placed on elevators indicate where to stand inside the elevator and the limit on passengers, in order to maintain social distancing.
Visitors will need to enter the building from the front doors of the keyhole lobby and check in at the front desk before receiving a visitor’s badge for services such as Utility Customer Service and the cashier’s window. A path of stickers spaced 6 feet apart from the lobby door to the front desk act as social distancing markers for those waiting in line.
Those with appointments must check in at the front desk before meeting with a city employee. Visitors are expected to be escorted for the duration of their visits.
For more information call (573) 874-7111.