City government hopes to renovate two areas within the Daniel Boone City Building to boost public and employee safety.
The city plans to create a new customer service center on the first floor and to convert a freight elevator to a recycling chute. The changes will not only enhance customers' experience, but also boost employee safety, City Manager John Glascock said at his July 24 budget presentation.
"We've had a lot of questions and concerns from citizens that come in and want to set up service, pay a bill or set up payment plans, and they have to go to multiple offices," city Finance Director Matthew Lue said. "A customer who wants to pay a bill, for example, might go to the cashier's office or one of two customer utility offices."
"So instead of having our citizens go to multiple places, we want to put that, all of those services, in one location so that customers have a one stop shop to take care of all their business," Lue said.
Converting the freight elevator to a recycling chute will help custodians collect recycling more efficiently, according to a July staff memo to the Columbia City Council.
The city's fiscal 2021 capital improvement plan proposes $250,000 to do the work. The City Council has already approved a $28,500 contract with Simon Oswald Architecture to do the architectural work.
"We hope to have it done by the end of fiscal year 2021, but it really could run into fiscal year 2022," Lue said.
There are some challenges involved because the Daniel Boone City Building is a historic building, Lue said.
"You don't want to change those historic features too much, otherwise it will change the whole dynamic of a building," Lue said.
The city’s Historic Preservation Commission will review plans for modifying the space.
Lue said city officials will meet Monday to discuss details of the project.