The city of Columbia has long been interested in acquiring 2 acres at St. James and Orr streets in the North Village Arts District that’s the site of a former gas manufacturing plant.
On Monday night, the City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on whether to buy the land from Ameren Missouri for $950,000. Ameren operated the gas plant years ago when it was known as Union Electric.
The idea of buying the property first surfaced in the 2010 charrette report done by the consulting firm H3 Studio, which worked for months to develop concepts for transforming parts of downtown Columbia. The city has since considered various uses of the land, including green space, a market and/or performance venue and even studios and residences for artists, according to a staff memo to the council.
A covenant between Ameren and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, however, restricts potential uses of the land to nonresidential only. That’s because there remain “contaminants of concern” underground at the site. The covenant says contaminants remaining on the property should pose no risk as long as the soil is not disturbed.
Ameren several years ago excavated and disposed of more than 30,000 tons of contaminated soil from the site. Although some contaminants remain trapped deep underground, the land has been cleared for some nonresidential uses.
Then-City Manager Mike Matthes said in a fiscal 2015 budget message that the city should consider buying the property, which is near the Columbia Fire Department headquarters and the Wabash depot, if Ameren did not agree to donate it. The city has the right of first refusal to buy the land.
“It’s not often that land becomes vacant in the downtown North Village Arts District,” Matthes wrote at the time, “and the Ameren Missouri site creates a unique opportunity.”
Exactly what the city would do with the property remains unclear. A draft ordinance authorizing the purchase includes “greenspace, parks, arts and/or market activities,” but a proposed amendment would strike that language and leave potential uses open for future discussion.
The purchase, if authorized, would be contingent upon voter approval of an extension of a quarter-cent sales tax for parks that will appear on the November ballot. The money could come from other sources depending on final decisions about how to use the land.
In other action Monday night, the council is scheduled to:
- Hear a presentation from the CoMo200 Task Force on plans for this year’s bicentennial celebration.
- Hold a public hearing and vote on proposals from artists
- for public art at the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal.
- . The permits would be good for no longer than 20 consecutive days, and restaurants would have to refrain from hindering public access to streets and sidewalks.
Consider a suggestion from city staff
- for nearly $250,000 that had been earmarked for a pedestrian scramble pilot project at Ninth and Elm streets to be put instead toward sidewalk improvements at Range Line Street and Interstate 70. The city had originally hoped to complete the pedestrian scramble project in conjunction with stormwater and sewer work at Ninth and Elm a few years ago, but complications arose. When it sought bids on the project earlier this year, the lowest offer came in nearly $76,000 over budget.
Consider whether to use $1.3 million in council reserve money to fulfill requests the city received from nonprofits for assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Requests for the latest round of assistance through the federal Community Development Block Grant program far exceeded the amount of money the city had available. Using council reserves would allow the city to meet all those requests, according to a staff memo. City staff has offered the council a comprehensive list of funding recommendations
on what it would take to allow city boards and commissions to hold meetings virtually and allow online public participation in meetings during public emergencies such as the pandemic.