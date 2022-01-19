Like something out of a cartographer’s dream, maps were the main focus of a public interest meeting Wednesday evening at the Activity and Recreation Center.
There, people could share their thoughts at the first of four interest meetings about the upcoming city ward reapportionment. Wards are being changed as a part of the mandatory redistricting process following the 2020 Census.
The Ward Reapportionment Committee is working to correct population disparities between the wards and has provided three trial options for the city’s six wards.
Trials A and B are similar and were both created in December.
Committee member Jeanne Mihail proposed making small changes to each ward rather than taking largely from the First, Fifth and Sixth wards. This became trial C.
”I feel like it’s a community exercise to make our ward boundaries. We should think about a way to do it so that all wards end up participating. We’re all part of the same city,” Mihail said.
Although the maps are still subject to change from public feedback, the committee has created an interactive map displaying which areas will be moving wards under each scenario.
Scenarios include:
Trial Map A:
Second Ward absorbing areas of First Ward.Fourth Ward absorbing areas of Fifth Ward. Fifth Ward absorbing areas of Sixth Ward.
Trial Map B
}Second Ward absorbing parts of First Ward.Fourth Ward absorbing parts of Fifth and Sixth wards.
Trial Map C
Second Ward absorbing parts of First and Third wards. Sixth Ward absorbing parts of First Ward. First Ward absorbing parts of Third Ward. Fourth Ward absorbing parts of Fifth Ward. Third Ward absorbing parts of Sixth Ward.
The committee is gathering public opinion at these meetings ahead of a public hearing that will take place Feb. 3 at the Daniel Boone Building.
The city has also opened an online survey for citizens to offer comments on the three trial maps, which will close Feb. 6.
The committee will make recommendations for the updated map Feb. 15, which will not go into effect until after the April 5 city elections. Other public interest meetings will be held over the next week on Thursday, Monday and Tuesday evenings.