City honors faith leader, Jabberwocky Studios for diversity efforts

The Rev. Lester Woods Jr. and Jabberwocky Studios received standing ovations Thursday morning at the 30th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards. Woods won the individual award, and Jabberwocky Studios won the group award.
The awards took place at the Holiday Inn Executive Center and were given to recognize people who exemplify the life and teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. The theme of this year's event was "Forever Forward."
By the start of the event, the room housed more than 100 full tables. The program featured Rochara Knight, who sang "The Star-Spangled Banner," an invocation led by various faith leaders and a video of Columbia students reciting poems they wrote about the importance of diversity and unity.
Woods is the founder and senior pastor at Urban Empowerment Ministries, where the church's mission is empowering people to impact the community. He has more than two decades of advocacy and public service experience in Columbia and said he hoped to continue his work through his most recent initiative, The Source Summit Global.
Woods said receiving the award was a special moment.
"People don't have to recognize you, but when they do, it's very humbling," he said.
Woods spoke earlier in the program for the invocation. During his speech, he stressed the importance of togetherness and uplifting one another to move forward.
"Everybody is somebody," Woods said during the invocation.
Jabberwocky Studios has served Columbia since 2015 and provides opportunities for youths to be creative and learn new skills. It aims to use art to enhance equity and inclusion. Students at the studio are able to express themselves and meet mentors through hip-hop, mural painting and more.
Janice Dawson-Threat, executive director and founder of Grade A Plus Inc., attended the breakfast event. She said she knew both winners, which made the event special.
"They are longtime organizations, and they are very deserving," Dawson-Threat said. "I have known of Jabberwocky ever since they got started. And Dr. Lester Woods, I've known him for at least 20 years."
The breakfast continued with a keynote address by Renee Montgomery, a two-time WNBA champion and current sports analyst. She now focuses on social justice reform.
Montgomery's speech focused on her career and how she used the mentality of "forever forward" to push her through obstacles and setbacks. She ended her speech with a call for people listening to continue moving forward, even when the time is not easy or convenient.
The breakfast ended with a drag show by Nclusion Plus, an organization aimed to empower LGBTQ+ communities.
Kaycee, one of the drag performers, said being asked to perform was a huge honor and that the event served as an important reminder to strive for diversity and inclusivity within all aspects of life.
"Being able to come here and perform and have such an accepting audience is something that makes me proud to be in Columbia," Kaycee said.