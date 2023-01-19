 Skip to main content
City honors faith leader, Jabberwocky Studios for diversity efforts

The Rev. Lester Woods Jr. and Jabberwocky Studios received standing ovations Thursday morning at the 30th Annual Columbia Values Diversity Awards. Woods won the individual award, and Jabberwocky Studios won the group award.

The awards took place at the Holiday Inn Executive Center and were given to recognize people who exemplify the life and teachings of Martin Luther King Jr. The theme of this year's event was "Forever Forward."

