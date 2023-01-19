Interest in revitalizing Business Loop 70 in Columbia has prompted a call for the city to assume control of part of the corridor, which is under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Scott Wilson, chair of the Columbia Downtown Leadership Council, wrote a letter to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and the City Council on behalf of the leadership council, whose scope includes part of the Business Loop. The letter argues that the street is “a key gateway into Columbia and downtown, yet its appearance and lack of proper infrastructure makes it a poor introduction to our city.”

