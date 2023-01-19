Interest in revitalizing Business Loop 70 in Columbia has prompted a call for the city to assume control of part of the corridor, which is under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Scott Wilson, chair of the Columbia Downtown Leadership Council, wrote a letter to Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and the City Council on behalf of the leadership council, whose scope includes part of the Business Loop. The letter argues that the street is “a key gateway into Columbia and downtown, yet its appearance and lack of proper infrastructure makes it a poor introduction to our city.”
Carrie Gartner, executive director of the Business Loop Community Improvement District, said the Business Loop isn’t getting anywhere with MoDOT because its resources mostly focus on the interstates and highways, and the department doesn’t think in terms of bicycle lanes and pedestrian traffic. Its control over the corridor limits what the city can do.
“If you ever want the three main gateways off of (Interstate 70) into Columbia to look halfway decent, the city’s going to have to jump in,” Gartner said. “MoDOT is supportive, they simply have to prioritize I-70 and the highways before they prioritize city streets.”
The community improvement district has extensive plans for the Business Loop, which Gartner said were put together through a series of surveys and town hall meetings. The 10-year plan prioritizes pedestrians and bicyclists, managing traffic, beautifying the street, creating public spaces, managing stormwater and attracting economic investment.
“It’s not rocket science,” Gartner said. “It’s basically taking a street and bringing it up to the standards that we would build a street today. A lot of the street doesn’t have sidewalks, it has patchy bike lanes, and the utility lines aren’t underground, so it’s unattractive. It might have been a street that made sense in 1950 or 1960, but it certainly doesn’t make sense now for what people in Columbia are using it for.”
The district has done what it can, such as placing banners along the street, creating a pop-up park in a vacant lot and creating a bike repair station at the end of the bicycle boulevard in the Parkade Plaza.
However, “a larger plan to build sidewalks, underground utilities and what have you — it’s going to take a lot of money,” Gartner said.
The district, which expects to collect $286,732 in sales tax revenue this year, estimates that corridor enhancements could cost up $14.7 million. Gartner said that number could double when considering all the maintenance that’s been deferred for years.
But that money isn’t there at the moment.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said during the City Council meeting Tuesday that if the city took over the Business Loop, as the Downtown Leadership Council’s letter called for, Columbia would be taking on the responsibility for maintenance the state hasn’t done. Instead, Seewood said during the meeting, the city is working with the state to apply for a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant of about $26 million.
First, the city is applying for a smaller planning grant that, if awarded, would lead to the RAISE grant application. While RAISE grants are extremely competitive, Public Works Director Shane Creech wrote in an email that the city and the improvement district believe their project “meets the goals intended by the grant criteria quite well.”
If the RAISE grant does not come through, Creech wrote, the city will continue looking for grant opportunities and working with MoDOT and the improvement district.
Wilson, however, said the city should apply more pressure to MoDOT and ensure the state pays its fair share of the improvements’ costs if the grants don’t go through.
“Pedestrian safety and bike safety — those improvements need to be made right away,” Wilson said. “Those things are long overdue, and it needs to be made and looked into and planned. I don’t think we should just all say, ‘Well, let’s see what happens with this grant.’”