City hopes to bolster homeless services at old VFW Post

Grey logo of the state of Missouri with a red house inside. Text inside the logo says Show Me Shelter and the text below Reporting on homelessness.

The city of Columbia hopes to use its Ashley Street building to provide homeless services all year. Tentative plans could enable Room at the Inn shelter to stay open past the winter and potentially move other service providers to the facility.

City spokesperson Sydney Olsen confirmed plans to install showers and laundry units at the site, explaining that city staff is looking into the capacity the building can handle.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.