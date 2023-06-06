City hopes to bolster homeless services at old VFW Post

The city of Columbia hopes to use its Ashley Street building to provide homeless services all year. Tentative plans could enable Room at the Inn shelter to stay open past the winter and potentially move other service providers to the facility.
City spokesperson Sydney Olsen confirmed plans to install showers and laundry units at the site, explaining that city staff is looking into the capacity the building can handle.
The city hopes to begin installation this summer so that shower and laundry facilities would be ready for use in the winter.
The upgrades would make it possible for other service providers such as Turning Point day center to operate from the facility.
Olsen said the city has had discussions with several local organizations but has not made formal agreements aside from Room at the Inn.
She added that any plan city staff creates would require approval from City Council.
Expanding the center’s capacity would consolidate homeless services before the creation of the proposed Opportunity Campus. The campus is a project by a coalition of service providers, led by the Voluntary Action Center, to build a 24-hour service center. The City Council approved a conditional use permit for the Voluntary Action Center in February.
A report on homelessness presented to the council May 15 includes opening Room at the Inn year-round and expanding Turning Point’s hours of operation as funding considerations for the city’s budget for the fiscal year 2024.
“A year-round shelter — or even a year-round center — for people to escape all extreme weather conditions we’ve seen here in Missouri would be a great benefit to the community,” Olsen said.
“I know people primarily associate shelter to the winter months because we know the impacts that dangerously low temperatures can have on people,” she said. “But we also want to be cognizant of the fact that we have folks who are stuck out in the heat.”
John Trapp, senior manager of Room at the Inn, said the winter shelter plans to stay open throughout 2024 with the necessary funding. The expansion of services could mean a potential model change from an emergency shelter to a transitional shelter in non-winter months, Trapp said.
So far, Room at the Inn has operated as an overnight emergency shelter in the winter. The shelter borrowed space from a rotation of churches before the city began offering them space and purchased the old VFW building on Ashley Street last fall.
“Because we’re an emergency shelter, our goal is just to keep people alive over the winter,” Trapp said. “But if we’re going to be open all year, we don’t want to warehouse people forever. We want to help move them out of homelessness.”
Trapp emphasized that a model change is not yet official and that the shelter would remain low-barrier for entry. After the winter season, guests may need to work with a case manager to stay long-term. Under either model, Trapp said, guests would not need to meet requirements to access emergency services.
Trapp expects to know whether funding will be available from the city in July and said the shelter plans to open for cold weather in November. The amount of money needed from the city was not immediately available Tuesday, but Room at the Inn requested $206,000 of Boone County ARPA money, according to county records.