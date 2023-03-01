The lot that the City of Columbia bought with the intention to turn into a park

The lot that the City of Columbia intends to turn into a park at 210 Orr St. in Columbia.

 Lin Choi/Missourian

Columbia’s Parks and Recreation staff is hoping to create a new must-see spot downtown.

The city bought a 2-acre property at 210 Orr St. in 2021 with the plan to turn it into a park. Whether it becomes a simple plot of green space or a major destination depends on whether the city can land a lucrative federal grant. They hope to turn this property into a park. The city has applied for a grant to help make the vision come true.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

