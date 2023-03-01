Columbia’s Parks and Recreation staff is hoping to create a new must-see spot downtown.
The city bought a 2-acre property at 210 Orr St. in 2021 with the plan to turn it into a park. Whether it becomes a simple plot of green space or a major destination depends on whether the city can land a lucrative federal grant. They hope to turn this property into a park. The city has applied for a grant to help make the vision come true.
The property is now a gravel lot surrounded by a chain link fence, and it’s littered with the structural frames of old buildings. Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington, however, believes it has a bright future.
Huffington said one thing frequently discussed is making the park a spot on the map.
“If we have visitors coming to Columbia, one of their stops needs to be the Orr Street Park,” Huffington said. “You’re going to go eat a local spot, like Brooches and go to the Columns at Mizzou, and then you may stop by the artwork at Orr Street Park to get your picture taken before you leave town.”
Huffington said he and his staff have discussed how to incorporate the importance of art within the park, which is in the North Village Arts District. They hope to have permanent art displays, seating areas and a designated area for a mobile music stage and special events.
The budget for the park is $200,000, split evenly between fiscal 2023 and 2024. That’s enough to create a green space where the community can gather. The city, however, has applied for a Community Revitalization Grant through the U.S. Department of Treasury Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that could boost the budget for the park’s development by more than $1 million.
Grant awards will be announced early this month.
“We will either move forward, spring into summer with the public input process for a $200,000 project to be able to complete the cleanup of the site, or we have the potential to talk about a much larger project closer to the range of $1.25 million,” Huffington said.
The demolition of buildings on the lot began in December and is nearly finished. A crew was on site Wednesday doing some of the last of the demo work.
The area was previously home to a gas manufacturing plant. It was also home to a warehouse and a few smaller buildings. Pollution from the production of gas was so bad on the site that the previous owner, Ameren, removed more than 30,000 tons of contaminated soil from the property in 2014 and dug from 14 to 21 feet down to do so. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has since determined the property is safe for non-residential use.
Despite the site being cleared, former Mayor Brian Treece was the lone vote against buying the property in 2021. He worried about remaining contamination and the potential harm it could do to park users, particularly children.
There are a few requirements the city must follow to ensure the property is safe. safety of the area. The construction of basements is prohibited, for example, and the surface-level soil must still be removed or capped to prevent direct exposure, Chris Cady, an environmental scientist with the Department of Natural Resources who oversaw the cleanup, said.
Through conversations with the DNR, city staff feels that it is able to safely move forward with the project. Huffington said his department will continue working closely with the DNR to ensure the correct steps are taken, and it will talk with the public regarding any concerns as they move forward.
“We will answer those questions for the public in terms of what we will have for a park and how we will get there. If folks have concerns, they’ll be able to speak with us directly,” Huffington said.