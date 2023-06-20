A precautionary boil advisory issued by the city for several south Columbia neighborhoods expires at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The advisory is for neighborhoods of Thornbrook, Wyndham Ridge, Creek's Edge, Bradbury Estates and parts of Copperstone, according to a city news release. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.