A precautionary boil advisory issued by the city for several south Columbia neighborhoods expires at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
The advisory is for neighborhoods of Thornbrook, Wyndham Ridge, Creek's Edge, Bradbury Estates and parts of Copperstone, according to a city news release.
Residents in the area are instructed to follow these instructions:
- Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.
- Do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Make ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.
- Disinfect affected dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.
The advisory was caused by a water main break near the intersection of Vawter School Road and Scott Boulevard. Affected customers were notified by a phone call, according to the city.
Pressure data loggers in the area alerted the Columbia Water & Light Department to a pressure drop below 20 pounds per square inch. The state Department of Natural Resources requires municipal water systems to issue a precautionary boil advisory based on the level, according to the release.
Columbia Water & Light is on site and making repairs to the 16-inch water main.