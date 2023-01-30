City labor union protests transit cuts, drug tests, low wages

Gretchen Maune has relied on Columbia public transport since 2006, when she suddenly went blind.
“I have sat in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders,” Maune said to a crowd outside the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.
Maune, along with about 70 others, protested to increase wages for those who support her daily needs through transit.
City workers with the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 955 and members of Missouri Jobs with Justice held a rally against pending cuts to transit services and requested emergency wage increases to help resolve the city’s staffing crisis.
Understaffed, the city’s bus drivers have worked mandatory overtime for over a year. Earlier this month, city staff proposed combining bus routes in attempt to alleviate overtime. Demonstrators opposed the combined routes and insisted on immediate wage increases.
The protesters have a variety of demands, including implementing emergency wage increases, ending pre-employment drug testing and moving to a step-based pay system that would provide incremental raises annually.
Local 955 representative Andrew Hutchinson said the city relies too heavily on temporary employment agencies to fill staffing gaps.
Unlike the city, those agencies don’t require drug tests before employment, but they pay significantly lower wages and provide no benefits. Their workers have no paid time off and no retirement plans, Hutchinson said. Hutchinson believes pre-employment drug testing has become one of the barriers to employment, along with low wages.
“The city should be an employer of choice that is giving good, gainful employment to its residents rather than relying on temp agencies — which profit off of paying workers lower wages,” Hutchinson said.
The city has seen drastic staffing challenges in recent years, as illustrated by the inadequate number of trash collectors, which caused cuts to recycling services. The city is also seriously short of bus drivers and requires those on staff to work overtime and has resulted in the possibility of transit cuts.
Hutchinson also said the city has not hired a new mechanic in two years. The fleet maintenance staff, he said, is running almost 50% short.
He criticized the city’s policy of requiring pre-employment drug tests, saying that anyone who fails a drug test has to wait a minimum of five years before reapplying. If they pass the drug test, they still face three to four months of waiting to complete the hiring process.
Those who fail the test often work through temp agencies contracted to the city. There, they are not given benefits through their employment, including health insurance, Hutchinson said.
“Their current status quo says it’s fine if you can’t pass a drug test, and we just aren’t going to let you have health insurance, possibility of a pension or possibility of paid time off,” Hutchinson said. “The city has a dependence on temporary labor, which is exploitative in nature.”
Hutchinson said the staffing vacancies are “horrifying.”
“Unfortunately, we were the canary in the coal mine saying that this was about to happen,” Hutchinson said. “When you don’t pay workers a living wage, people don’t come to you.”
Second Ward City Councilperson Andrea Waner attended the rally in support of the protestors.
“I don’t think it is unreasonable,” Waner said. “City staff is aware of the requests and are going to be making the best effort to see that those needs are met.”
Negotiations between LiUNA Local 955 and the city are set to begin in February.