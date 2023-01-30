 Skip to main content
City labor union protests transit cuts, drug tests, low wages

Andrew Hutchinson leads the crowd in chants

Andrew Hutchinson leads the crowd in chants on Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building in Columbia. Hutchinson is a representative for the union. “We’re hoping [the city] will take us seriously and bargain in good faith,” Hutchinson said.

 RhiannaBrown/Missourian

Gretchen Maune has relied on Columbia public transport since 2006, when she suddenly went blind.

“I have sat in the City Council chambers listening to them debate my own needs and the needs of my fellow captive riders,” Maune said to a crowd outside the Daniel Boone City Building on Monday evening.

John Emery rallies in support of workers

John Emery rallies in support of workers, unions and people of the city Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building in Columbia. Emery is with the Missouri Jobs of Justice. “I want to see the people I depend on make a living wage,” Emery said.
People protest in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Monday

People protest in front of Daniel Boone City Building on Monday in Columbia. The protest rallied in support of emergency pay raises for City of Columbia workers, encouraged the city to invest more into city workers, and to stop any pending cuts to transit services.
James Turner stands with a sign on Monday

James Turner stands with a sign on Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building in Columbia. Turner is retiring from MU due to cuts. “I’m hopeful for better working conditions with the city and university,” Turner said.
An information sign up sheet sits near the Daniel Boone City Building

An information sign up sheet sits near the Daniel Boone City Building ahead of the labor protest on Monday in Columbia. Laborers union chapter Local 955 is made up of public employees and construction laborers fighting for better wages and working condition for all workers.
Luke Fennewald chants with protesters

Luke Fennewald chants with protesters on Monday at the Daniel Boone City Building in Columbia. 70 people attended the event with a goal of showing shared frustrations with the city’s working conditions.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I've been a reporter and editor at Missouri community newspapers for 35 years and joined the Columbia Missourian in 2003. My emphasis at the Missourian is on local government and elections. You can reach me at swaffords@missouri.edu or at 573-884-5366.

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

