Columbia residents will now have an official go-to site for all things CoMo.
In a news release Tuesday, the city announced the launch of BeHeardCoMo, a new website that seeks to serve as an easy-to-use platform for Columbia residents to ask questions, voice their opinions and stay up-to-date on the city's latest projects.
The website also allows for more transparency within the city. Instead of having to dig through public records or take the time to go to public meetings, residents can find a plethora of information all in one place.
"BeHeardCoMo provides us another way in which residents and city staff can share ideas, understand varying viewpoints and make decisions that move our community forward," City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said in the news release.
A survey is available on the site, the results of which will help the city decide which projects to publish on the site in the future.
Three projects are currently published on the site: The site itself, upgrades to the McBaine Water Treatment Plant and a question forum for Seewood.
On the pages of projects the city is working on, users can expect to find:
- the ultimate goal of the project,
- a list of improvements the project seeks to make,
- submission form for questions,
- FAQs,
- names and contact information for the city of Columbia employees overseeing the projects,
- and videos.
Currently, the website is open to everyone. However, according to the website's terms of use, registering an account might be required in the future to access certain information, leave comments and ask questions. Once registered, users can create a profile and subscribe to various projects.
The site is live at beheard.como.gov, and registration is open.